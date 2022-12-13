Update: Service truck was helping disabled semi when both were hit on Interstate 88 shoulder

ROCK FALLS — A disabled semi on the shoulder of Interstate 88 and the roadside service vehicle providing assistance were struck by another semi that left its lane, Illinois State Police reported in an update of its investigation to a Dec. 8 crash near milepost 34.

Jerry Ansong, 42, of South Chicago Heights, was cited by District 1 troopers for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing of a disabled vehicle and driving a commercial vehicle while fatigued.

According to the news release, troopers responded to a crash at 7:07 p.m. Thursday.

A disabled 2014 Peterbilt tractor with a trailer was on the shoulder and occupied by Gene L. Graber, 56, of Wellman, Iowa. A 2007 Ford roadside service truck occupied by William S. Stephenson, 35, of Tampico was nearby.

According to police, the truck driven by the suspect left the lane of traffic, hit in succession the semi and the service vehicle, then came to rest in the right lane and caught fire.

[ Initial account of I-88 crash ]

According to the news release, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Falls Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Ambulance and Cantrell’s Towing responded to the crash.

The initial crash report from the state police said all three drivers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Because of the size and number of vehicles involved, eastbound traffic had been diverted off at the Illinois 78 interchange near Lyndon. Lanes were reopened shortly after midnight on Friday.