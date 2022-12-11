Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 25- Dec. 2

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Dennis J. and Laverle M. Kyarsgaard to Mark R. and Kristin N. Ports, 407 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $225,000.

⋅ Darcee S. and Kelli A. Foy to Patty and Suzanne Tunk, 610 W. 10th St., Sterling, $107,500.

⋅ Sandra Vandersnick Trust to Thomas J. and Helen A. Duffy, 401 W. 14th St., Sterling, $182,000.

⋅ Arnold C. and Louise E. Stralow Family Trust, Mark P. Stralow, trustee, to Craig Stralow Trust, Wendy Stralow, trustee, 12207 Yager Road, Lyndon, $80,000.

⋅ Boyd J. Rursch to Breakaway Investments LLC, 203 S. Main St., Albany, $95,000.

⋅ Eric Bird to Dillon Johnson, 300 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $56,800.

⋅ Jacqueline R. Wasson to Michael T. and Jerrie A. Garcia, 312 W. First St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

⋅ Alice M. Nance to DME of Coleta LLC, 607 14th Ave., Sterling, $38,000.

⋅ Alice M. Nance to DME of Coleta LLC, 1106 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Sue A. May to Steven N. and Jean H. Eggemeyer, 202 E. Park St., Morrison, $42,500.

⋅ Nila G. Harris to Ruth V. Heflebower Trust, 2111 11th Ave., Sterling, $170,000.

⋅ Brian Lee Lewis Jr. to Kasey M. Young, 606 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $35,000.

⋅ Rhawn L. Boesen to Anthony Joseph Lavelle, 20914 Freeport Road, Sterling, $122,000.

⋅ Ricky R. Coil to GSN Rental Properties LLC, 900 and 904 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $200,000.

⋅ Billie Hudson and Kindra Leffelman to Carol Vance Crow, 314 E. Market St., Tampico, $65,000.

⋅ Travis J. Denning to Judy F. White and Michael H. Masini, 28963 Hub St., Deer Grove, $57,000.

⋅ Andrea S. Pfister, now Lambert, to Kane Steger, 212 Maple Ave., Morrison, $153,500.

⋅ Robert and Paige Schadt to Joseph Schilling, 905 S. Main St., Albany, $190,000.

⋅ Lois A. Deter to Bradley and Cynthia A. Lucas, 3703 22nd Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

⋅ Shirley M. Austin to David V. and Marie Parker, 30310 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $112,000.

⋅ Bradley J. Lucas, Arnulfo Castillo and Cynthia Stringer, now Lucas, to Natalie L. Ramirez, 1313 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $137,900.

⋅ Betty J. and Darrel C. Neubauer to Jon and Akia Lutz, 1101 Ave A, Rock Falls, $20,000.

⋅ Tommy C. and Rena A. Miller to Shelby C. and Tawny L. Miller, 12370 Grove St., Sterling, $58,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Dorothy L. Cheshier to David E. and Beth M. Summers, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Willard H. and Ruth M. Stanley Trust and Living Trust, Kenneth L. Stanley, trustee, to TCS Total Property Management, 905 E. 19th St., Sterling, $110,000.

Deeds

⋅ Kristina A. M. Dauen Estate to Michael J. Eberhardt, 2103 Reno Road, Sterling, $127,000.

⋅ Ludger B. and Clarinda F. Thuente to LKR Investments LLC, 606 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ David M. Henkel to Rose Theiss, Delores Beck, Nancy L. Neal, Carole A. Day and Paula, Mark A., and Timothy L. Henkel, eight parcels in Sublette Township, $87,000.

⋅ Babson Farms Inc. to Trust No. 1, Mary A. Kelley, trustee, one farmland parcel in Wyoming Township, $1,985,560.

⋅ Candi J. Cleavinger to Rose M. Dearborn, 1205 W. Third St., Dixon, $92,500.

⋅ John J. and Lindsay J. Spinelli to Michael A. Enger, 39 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $69,000.

⋅ Jeanine Lake, Kyle and Marti Stacy, co-guardians, to Allison Nicole Stacy, 226 W. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $53,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Shawn Devaraj, 568 Pine Meadow Drive, Dixon, $239,900.

⋅ EEB Properties LLC to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 568 Pine Meadow Drive, $0.

⋅ Brooke K. and Bonnie Johnson to BC Investment I LLC, 422 Main St., Steward, $95,000.

⋅ Susan Reyelts to Dennis W. and Marla Z. Boynton, four parcels in Palmyra Township, $0.

⋅ Thomas J. and Helen A. Duffy to Daniel K. and Lindsey A. Reglin, 1912 Paulsen Road, Dixon, $415,000.

⋅ Darrel W. and Vivian Elston and Valerie Eastman to Maura Harrison and Kenneth Green, 1099 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $20,000.

⋅ St. Marys Cement US LLC to Ricki Lee Quaco, one parcel of farmland in Dixon Township, $10,000.

⋅ Casondra Bl Near to Rick L. Evans, 1105 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $106,500.

⋅ St. Marys Cement US LLC to Lawrence and Stacy Barber, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ Susan and Gregory Brady to Eric and Sarah Engelhard, 743 Forest Park Drive, Dixon, $165,000.

⋅ Benjamin V. and Elizabeth D. Cajucom to Antonella Barsellotti, block 10, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,250.

⋅ Laura M. and Thomas A. Rodriguez to Antonio Gonzalez Medina, block 14, lot 68, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Four One Capital Partners LLC to Sunnyhill Mortgage Note Fund 2021 LLC, 913 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $1.

⋅ ACP 1 LLC to Jazz Up Indy LLC, 913 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $100.

Trustees deeds

⋅ George E. Gonigam Family Trust, Gloria A. Gonigam Trust and Gloria A. and George E. Gonigam Trust Agreement, Charles A. Gonigam, trustee, to Charles A. and Pamela S. Gonigam, one parcel of farmland in Hamilton Township, $1,585,600.

⋅ Timbercreek Trust No. 84, Bruce E. Keller, trustee, to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 728 and 730 Yingling Drive, Dixon, $30,000.

⋅ Ralph G. Frank Trust, Ralph G. Frank, trustee, to Franklin Creek Conservation Association, one parcel of farmland in Nachusa Township, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Gendreau 1031 Eat L to MMG Development LLC-M&M Car Wash, 520 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $0.

⋅ Anthony and Patti A. Abear to David Eugene and Melanie S. Simmons, 300, 302 and 304 Birch Lane, Dixon, $280,000.

⋅ Kyle R. and Noel Gretschmann to Mario A. Espinoza Negrete and Magaly S. Espinoza Torres, 9205 E. Scott Road, Davis Junction, $285,000.

⋅ Sara Pottinger to Amanda L. Corcoran, 402 Linda Ave., Rochelle, $162,000.

⋅ John L. and Peggy J. Richard to Cody M. Flanagan, 10924 W. Haldane Road, Forreston, $174,000.

⋅ William and Shannon Akins to Luis A. Macias, 12502 N. Springfield Road, Forreston, $301,000.

⋅ General Partner of Fillip Farms LTD Partnership and Michael Fillip Christ Perpetual Descendant Trust, Michael Fillip Christ, trustee, to Michael D. and Adam M. Book, third party Michael Christ, two parcels in Leaf River Township, $437,035.

⋅ Ag Products Co. to Russell Huftalin, one parcel in Dement Township, $12,150.

⋅ Dawn M. Hendrickson and Deborah L. Harper to Deborah L. and Stephen Harper, 2002 E. Deer Path Road, Oregon, $73,500.

⋅ Jace and Laura Quimby, also Vanwy, to Brent and Kathlene Welch, 400 Mulford Road, Davis Junction, $240,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Stultz Family Revocable Trust 2008, Warren D. and Beverly K. Stultz, trustees, to Robert S. Hallock and Catherine L. Higley, 501 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $181,500.

⋅ George H. and Mary L. Baker Family Trust, Beverly J. Borchers, trustee, to Michael L. and Jennifer A. Hagemann Trust 2018, Michael L. and Jennifer A. Hagemann, trustees, one parcel in Monroe Township, $1,257,255.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office