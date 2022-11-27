Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 11-18

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Mark K. Cox and Kathryn F. McKenna to Terry and Abby Cox, one parcel on Front Street, Sterling, $28,000.

⋅ Harrison and Michelle Roberts to Michelle and Regina Salmons, 606 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $139,900.

⋅ Charles W. and Janie J. Truitt to Keith D. Housinga, 117 Maple Ave., Morrison, $89,900.

⋅ Michael J. and Kelly P. Hoppman to Brandon Knott, 911 14th St., Fulton, $76,000.

⋅ James C. Lubbs, Deborah L. Leroy, Barbara A. Rodgers and Bonnie J. Scoville to James A. Rahn and Hope C. Friday, 210 N. Main St., Coleta, $120,000.

⋅ Toni R. Cain to Christian D. Rios Vargas, 600 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $100,000.

⋅ Danny C. and Kay M. McGarvey to Jessica A. and Scott R. Voda, 12749 Lawrence Road, Sterling, $260,000.

⋅ Justin T. and Meghan Verhulst to Patricia and Robert W. Rogers, 401 Maple St., Prophetstown, $161,000.

⋅ Camren N. Plotner to James and Sharon Hostetler Trust, one parcel on Hickory Hills Road, Deer Grove, $1,309,295.

⋅ Camren N. Plotner to James and Sharon Hostetler Trust, one parcel on Hickory Hills Road, Deer Grove, $3,639,465.

⋅ Robert Sheehan to Thomas W. and Rachel J. Jessberger, 1719 Angle St., Rock Falls, $27,000.

⋅ Judy C. Powell to Favian Valdivia and Laura E. Lopez, one parcel on 16th Ave., Sterling, $8,500.

⋅ Jaclyn S. Sciacero to Marjorie Wallace and Sandra M. Neumann, 407 W. 11th St., Sterling, $114,900.

⋅ Ethel F. Warner Estate, Terry A. Warner and Karen A. Morris to Karina Nehrkorn, 2005 18th Place, Sterling, $87,900.

⋅ SJD Investments to Brandon J. and Cheyenne E. Wyatt, 29812 Penrose Road, Sterling, $166,000.

⋅ Brandon J. and Cheyenne E. Wyatt to Shawn A. Wike, 1403 E. 18th St., Sterling, $150,900.

⋅ Jeremy and Lauren K. Majeski to Abby Jo Blackbourn, 537 E. High St., Morrison, $132,500.

⋅ Trevor E. and Breann K. Popkin to Janie Jo and Charles William Truitt Jr., 605 Ash Ave., Morrison, $160,500.

⋅ Jake A. and Stephanie Kilberg to Juan and Natalie Castillo, 710 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls, $265,000.

⋅ Travis and Kallie Thwaits to Joan Behm, 104 N. Church St., Albany, $172,500.

⋅ Angel Gomez to Kenneth R. and Vicky K. Hubbard, 400 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $77,900.

⋅ Jared and Mackenzie Schleicher to Taylor Caudillo, 1000 Charles St., Rock Falls, $74,500.

⋅ United Way of Whiteside County to Build A Pet Clubhouse, also Buildapet Clubhouse, 502 First Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Wanda Huff Estate, Angela M. Frederick, Jessica M. Lawrence and Taylor J. and Cody A. Huff to Taylor J. Huff, 17402 Chase Road, Fulton, $60,000.

⋅ Gary L. Eichelberger to Michele L. Rinehart, 1805 20th Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Patricia A. Horrall to Judith K. Spahn and Jodi L. McCall, 13470 Springhill Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Raymond Damhoff Family Trust and Living Trust, Carol L. Stralow and Russell J. Damhoff, trustees, to Richard J. and Shirley A. Carpenter, 907 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $205,000.

⋅ Bruce A. Hunter Trust to Jeremy and Lauren Majeski, 1703 Ridgewood Drive, Morrison, $255,000.

⋅ James J. and William H. Field Trust, James Streff and Michael E. Field, trustees, to Alan D. and Evelyn D. Sbar, 1009 Melody Hills, Fulton, $338,650.

⋅ Land Trust No. 143, First State Bank Shannon-Polo, trustee, to Mauro and Carmen Arellano, 1315 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $112,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Richard H. Greening Estate to Angel Gomez, 25170 Front St., Sterling, $106,000.

⋅ Terrance W. Heffelfinger Estate to Maxwell A. Schaefer, 1208 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $16,000.

⋅ Tramec Hill Fastener to Valley Fastener Group, 1602 McNeil Road, Rock Falls, $1 million.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jeremiah and Megan Parker to Damion and Karley Ullrich, 1092 Long Road, Harmon, $130,000.

⋅ Havrre Holdings LLC to Susan M. Jasper, 728 Keller Drive, Dixon, $270,295.

⋅ Nicholas C. Annerino and Dana M. Olivio to John and Lana Kenyon, 327 Flagg St., Paw Paw, $152,000.

⋅ Chad and Mark Wixom and Mrowicki Family Properties LTD to December Holdings LLC, two parcels of farmland in Wyoming Township, $0.

⋅ Randel Jack and Anna M. Hardy and Cynthia Ann Dietzel to Anthony J. and Kristin M. Cuellar, block 14, lots 19-20, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $40,000.

⋅ Nicholas A. and Victor J. Koonce, also Victor Jose Koonce Uribe, to Giacomo Ferri, block 25, lot 144, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Johnny O. and Cynthia Castro to Thomas John Sullivan, block 17, lot 268, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Ramona K. Stella-Stockstill to Robert R. Eames, block 5, lot 378, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,500.

⋅ Lee S. and Gail L. Peterson to Moises Gutierrez, block 2, lot 35, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Raymond Battung to Woodhaven Association, block 11, lot 104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $6,500.

⋅ Ferris L. Kelly to Jose Luis and Lilliana Serrano, also Roman, block 26, lot 215, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

⋅ Darcy Allison Dekker to Ann M. and Michael R. Lutz, block 1, lot 79, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ Gary S. Dimmig to Aidann Kinsella, 3133 S. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $89,900.

⋅ William Martin to Patrick and Jennifer Jones, 1261 Market St., Nachusa, $56,000.

⋅ William L. Marshall to TNT Storage LLC, 510 Lions Drive, Paw Paw, $0.

⋅ Kimberly R. and Michelle E. Barkoviak, also Pizarro, to Jose Pizzaro and Wade R. Vickery, one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $467,015.

⋅ Joseph Grzwa to Dimitri G. and Visiliki G. Broches, 1204 state Route 251, Compton, $0.

⋅ Delores M. Wellman to G. Timothy and Diane Stiens, 1414 W. Second St., Dixon, $0.

⋅ DY Holdings LLC to Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc., 710 Jay Dee Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Essie Winfield to Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc., 708 Jay Dee Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Michelle L. Campbell and Christopher L. and Michelle L. Shive, 874 White Oaks Drive, Dixon, $5,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Village of Nelson to Cyndi K. and Darrell G. Star Sr., 201 Pope St., Nelson, $125.

⋅ Billy K. and Joanne Mills to Billy K. Mills and Michelle D. Jagitsch, 1677 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Carolyn L. Brechon Trust, Carolyn L. Brechon, trustee, to Bryce J. Young, 209 W. Morgan St., Dixon, $132,500.

⋅ Philomena E. Wellner Declaration of Trust, Barbara J. Ryba, trustee, to Land Trust 107850, Chicago Title and Trust Company trustee, 1332 W. Brooklyn Road, Brooklyn, $5,504,000.

Sheriff deed

⋅ Lee County sheriff and Rasand D. Hall to Community State Bank of Rock Falls-Dixon, 1311 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $0.

Deeds

⋅ Lee County as trustee to Anthony and Natalie Deseno, 1153 S. Eldena Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Lee County as trustee to Christian Adrian Martinez, 222 Cropsey Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Lee County as trustee to Joshua Kozuh, 2698 Cottage Hill Road, Compton, $0.

⋅ Lee County as trustee to Stanley and Rebecca Whelchel, 117 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $0.

⋅ Lee County as trustee to Kenneth and Lydia Hartman, 148 N. Mason Ave., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Joshua and Megan Adams to Ilona Bunton, 919 N. River Lane, Byron, $210,000.

⋅ Huebner Family Irrevocable Trust, Deborah K. Holmes and Mary E. Hafenbreadl, trustees, to Diane M. Mills Trust, Diane M. Mills and Mark Lowell Hayes, trustees, one parcel on Mowers Road, Lindenwood, $680,000.

⋅ Justin Durancik and Reed Allison to Karen L. and Gregory A. Clark, 16488 E. McNeal Road, Davis Junction, $25,000.

⋅ Leta M. Hoeft, also Stanfley, to James H. McCoskey, 103 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $58,000.

⋅ Steven and Elizabeth Beerli to Beerli Fifth Street LLC, 205 E. Fifth St., Byron, $0.

⋅ Frank H. and Lillian R. Atchley to Robert and Margaret Streit, 425 S. Ninth St., Rochelle, $124,095.

⋅ The late Patricia Troxel by heirs to Victor Gonzalez, 11116 E. Lincoln Lane, Rochelle, $65,000.

⋅ The late Mary M. Davis by heirs to Jared V. and Mackenzie L. Schleicher, 307 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $84,000.

⋅ Richard Streich and Thomas O’Leary to Daryl and Melissa Butts, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township and one in Pine Rock Township, $24,000.

⋅ Jennifer N. Kindle to Andrew J. Henry, 414 S. Maple Ave., Polo, $89,500.

Trustees deeds

⋅ CM Trust 317, Mark S. and Christine True, trustees, to Kenneth Bower, 503 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $77,000.

⋅ Rosella D. Brass Declaration Trust 1996, Joan M. Brass, trustee, to Rosemary C. Prewett, 104 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $0.

⋅ James Lee and Tamey Lynn Trier Revocable Trust, James Lee and Tamey Lynn Trier, trustees, to Mudra Family Revocable Living Trust, James R. and Cynthia J. Mudra, trustees, 1869 E. Townline Road, Byron, $485,000.

⋅ Paul Glazer Trust, Paul Glazer, trustee, to TRL River Rental LLC, 2799 Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $141,100.

⋅ Paul Glazer Trust, Paul Glazer, trustee, to James E. and Joann M. Hourigan, 2803 Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $150,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office