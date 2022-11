Larry Stevens, 56, engages in some attention-getting juggling while Jen Gottschalk, 55, serves as a bell-ringer do some music being placed on a wireless speaker as they start their shift at The Salvation Army kettle in front of Ace Hardware in Dixon. The pair were representing Crest Foods, relieving the earlier bell ringers, Jackie Fransen and Henry Fransen, age 8. Some 37 locally owned businesses took part in Shop Small on Saturday in Dixon. (Troy Taylor)