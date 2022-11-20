Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 4-11

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Charles E. and Susan M. Renner to 900th Street West LLC, one parcel on Arch Road, Tampico, $69,000.

⋅ Kenneth R. and Vicky K. Hubbard to Gregory S. and Elizabeth A. Wahl, $31363 Hahnaman Road, Deer Grove, $80,000.

⋅ Advantage One Credit Union to David L. and Lori A. Snow, 503 W. Park St., Morrison, $27,600.

⋅ Quinn M. Hill Estate to Travis Hill, 1023 16th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Quinn M. Hill Estate to Trent Hill, 1110 12th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Bonnie M. Miles to Betty N. Frank, 301 W. Fourth Ave, Lyndon, $0.

⋅ Chester D. and Shirley A. Masterson to Zachary and Nicole Thorp, 7483 Thome Road, Fenton, $260,000.

⋅ Patricia A. Nice to Mary Lynn Ross, 16930 Crosby Road, Morrison, $158,500.

⋅ Anthony E. and Natalie Deseno to Belitza Contreras and Rosario Deleon, 601, 603 and 605 Ave E, Sterling, $64,750.

⋅ Leta A. Vanzuiden to Scott A. Vanzuiden, 643 Prairie View Court, Morrison, $140,000.

⋅ Jeanette M. Rhoades to Misty M. Bielema, 7573 Blue Goose Road, Prophetstown, $200,000.

⋅ Gary D. Wilson to Bryttnie A. and Marcia D. Hitt, 306 Ada St., Rock Falls, $98,000.

⋅ Michael A. and Emelia S. Baker to George M. and Rebecca R. Scully, 197 Hoover Road, Sterling, $310,000.

⋅ Timothy H. Kendrick to Donovan M. Jones, 4111 Emerson Road, Sterling, $66,000.

⋅ Daniel V. and Laura M. Wancket to Stephanie A. and Jake A. Kilberg, 905 Locust Drive, Rock Falls, $285,000.

⋅ Matthew and Karrie Leigh to Michael and Alyssa Koster, 31599 Penrose Road, Sterling, $400,000.

⋅ J and R Transport USA to 1 Beltway LLC, 1 Beltway Drive, Rock Falls, $725,000.

⋅ Ronald G. Gerken and Fieldstone LTD to Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust, one parcel on Winter Street, Rock Falls, $900.

⋅ Andrew J. and Rosellen Herche to Liberty Dream LLC, 16156 Strawberry Road, Morrison, $72,500.

⋅ John H. and Crete A. Exner to Peter and Susan Harkness, 17885 Grandview Drive, Sterling, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Dennis H. Schave Living Trust to Shannon W., Ryan D., and Noah A. Schave, 18809 Clark Road, Morrison, $0.

Deed

⋅ MS Investment Group to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, 412 Ave H, Sterling, $13,141.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Frank T. and Denise H. Slowinski to Larry E. and Betsy Phillips, 205 W. Third St., Sublette, $104,500.

⋅ Mario G. and Melissa M. Brcik to Shawn Michael Bieda, block 7, lot 136, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $46,000.

⋅ Thomas M. and Naomi L. Wolf to Linda M. Espinosa, block 7, lots 61-62, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $50,000.

⋅ Edwin and Lynette Medrano to Russell T. Sergent, block 23, lot 92, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,500.

⋅ William F. and Kathleen M. Hamilton to Colleen M. Vanderwarren and Joseph N. Kole, block 4, lot 154, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

⋅ Darrin and Sharon McCarthy to Diane Jo and Ashley E. Blaha and Donald Peter Pekofske, block 16, lot 197, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $75,000.

⋅ Colton Russell and Kayla Forsell to Marshal Hackerson, 843 Hann Ave., Dixon, $607.

⋅ Jennifer M. Sims to Victoria Tsusaki, 313 Logan Ave., Dixon, $92,000.

⋅ George M. and Rebecca R. Scully to Owen M. Rangel and Elizabeth R. Paopao, 635 Second Ave., Dixon, $185,000.

⋅ Richard A. Foster and Amanda Chaon to Luz E. and Tomas Arguinzoni, 2728 W. Brooklyn Road, Compton, $157,900.

⋅ Trevor and Rickette L. Collins to Luke Ross, two parcels in Brooklyn Township, $100,000.

⋅ Andrew Pattermann to Rickette and Trevor Collins, one parcel in Brooklyn Township, $70,000.

⋅ Tiffany M. Fleming, also Lee, to Amanda M. Lowry, 414 E. Main St., Amboy, $72,000.

⋅ Timothy Sensenig to Gary A. and Kathleen A. Dinges, 300 W. Bacon St., Amboy, $30,000.

⋅ Mortgage Assets Management LLC and Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Robert and Patricia Weingart, 607 Orchard St., Dixon, $45,600.

⋅ Shirley M. Selgestad to Martin and Sandra Morris, 878 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $370,000.

⋅ Michael B. and Annette J. Bonnell to Sublette General Store LLC, 200 N. Reeve St., Sublette, $90,000.

⋅ Imelda Barnhill to Michael and Tonya Litts, 618 High St., Dixon, $119,900.

⋅ Jeffrey A. and Tammy M. Bryant to Joshua Yocum, 625 E. Main St., Amboy, $172,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Daniel C. Voos, Voss Holdings LLC to Greystone Capital Management LLC, 3925 E. Paw Paw Road, Earlville, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Mary Ann Albin Trust and Bobby Joe Ward Jr. Trust, Colleen Feick, trustee, to Colleen Feick, 824 Badger Court, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Trust Agreement Account 201364, Larry Wright Individual Retirement, First National Bank Amboy, trustee, to Iroquois Valley Farms LLC, four farmland parcels in Alto Township, $2.1 million.

⋅ Arthur L. Hollis Revocable Trust, Arthur Hollis, trustee, to Charles L. and Stephanie Lynn Smith, block 13, lots 36-37, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $47,000.

⋅ Dark Land Trust 1, Thomas D. Murray, trustee, to Derek W. Werner, 410 Madison Ave., Dixon, $15,000.

⋅ Bloemker Family Trust, Robert S. and Bette S. Bloemker, co-trustees, to Matthew R. Conkrite, 222 E. Second St., Dixon, $135,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Thomas R. Myers and Sandra J. Hait to Barbara H. Scudder Living Trust, Barbara H. Scudder, trustee, 2102 Moonlight Bay Lane, Sterling, $175,000.

Deed

⋅ Susan L. Jones and Mary L. Hegert, also Marye L., to Susan L. Jones, 104 S. Stroble Ave., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Daniel G. and Catherine M. Cannon to Pamela S. Capes, 136 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $200,000.

⋅ Estate of Joanne B. McGhee, the late Joanne B. McGhee by heirs to David Anderson, 506 W. Second St., Byron, $163,500.

⋅ Ralph L. Olson Declaration trust, Ralph L. Olson, trustee, to Derrick and Paula Porter, 1508 W. Mud Creek Road, Oregon, $260,000.

⋅ Naperville-Chicago Illinois Painting and Decorating Inc. and George R. and Lynn K. Pezza to Steven J. and Elizabeth J. Young, one parcel in Taylor Township, Dixon, $16,000.

⋅ Bret R. and Brittany Bokker to Brok Robert Bokker, 319 W. Merchant St., Byron, $128,000.

⋅ Ernest A. and Domenica M. Leombruni to Bret R. and Brittany Korin Bokker, one parcel on Joann Terrace, Byron, $35,000.

⋅ Ernest A. and Domenica M. Leombruni to Bret R. and Brittany Korin Bokker, 3061 E. Everett Lane, Byron, $236,000.

⋅ Juan L. Alejandre and Luz Elena Concileon to Preston Crisler, 123 Errett Road, Rochelle, $52,500.

⋅ ADL Real Estate LLC to Hahn Union Block Opera House LLC, 113 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $205,000.

⋅ David J. and Gerda L. Wegener to David Lautenbach, 511 W. 10th Ave., Rochelle, $123,000.

⋅ T and R Rentals LLC to Bruce McKinney, 1103 W. Sixth Ave., Rochelle, $134,500.

⋅ The late Helen E. King by heirs to Anthony and Andrea Kromwell, 1121 McCall Court, Rochelle, $240,000.

⋅ Jacob B. Ross and Amber Dach to Joshua and Megan Adams, 1929 N. Silverthorn Drive, Byron, $170,000.

⋅ Bryan L. and Kimberly D. Brewer to H and J Loyalty Properties LLC, 111 Nancy St., Mt. Morris, $65,000.

⋅ Mark L. and Barbara L. Davis to Richard and Melisa Twombly, 2349 W. Pines Road, Oregon, $317,000.

⋅ Chavez Family Revocable Trust, Thomas Earl Chavez, trustee, to Diane M. Mills Trust, Diane M. Mills and Mark Lowell Hayes, trustees, one parcel on Mowers Road, Chana, $680,000.

⋅ Dustin and Erika Finkle to Polo Fire Protection District, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $25,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Annette Ellis to Shannon Ellis, 610 E. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Norman L. and Mary Ellen Ludwig Irrevocable Trust, David D. Ludwig, trustee, to Dylan Lamoine Stukenberg, one parcel on state Route 26, Forreston, $1,122,604.

⋅ Larry Clark and Karen Lea Peterson Trust 101 and 102, Larry Clark and Karen Lea Peterson, trustees, to A Kaspar Dwellings LLC, 510 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $260,000.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and David and Jessica Vaultonburg to Groenewold Fur and Wool Co., 307 W. Colden St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office