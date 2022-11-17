Morrison to begin water meter replacement program

MORRISON — Morrison will begin replacing all the town’s water meters with those possessing smart metering technology, City Administrator Brian Melton said on Wednesday in a news release.

“This project will improve service to all water customers by allowing more efficient monitoring of water consumption as well as other customer service enhancements,” Melton said in the release.

Brian Melton, former police chief is now city administrator in Morrison. He announced the plan to replace old water meters with those having smart technology.

There is no charge to water customers for this upgrade. The city contracted with United Meters Inc., a certified licensed plumber, to complete the installation.

Work will begin in December.

Melton said UMI installers have gone through background checks, have appropriate photo identification on them at all times and will drive company-marked vehicles. The installers will go door-to-door to install meters.

Customers will also have the option from the city to contact United Meters to schedule an installation. Morrison will mail residence how to avail themselves of that option.

“We appreciate your cooperation during this important project,” Melton said in the news release.

Anyone with questions are encouraged to call City Hall at 815-772-7657.