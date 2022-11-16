November 16, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

KSB Hospital sets up temporary phone number for midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
The Emergency entrance to KSB Hospital. A spokesperson for the hospital said Wednesday masks would still be required for hospital employees, patients and visitors.

The Emergency entrance to KSB Hospital. The hospital is setting up a temporary phone line during the overnight hours Friday while technology upgrades are made. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — KSB Hospital is setting up a temporary phone number while it makes information technology network upgrades during the overnight hours Friday.

Starting midnight Thursday and lasting until about 5 a.m. Friday, general calls to KSB will be at 815-440-0562 instead of its usual number.

When service resumes, calls will be accepted through its regular line, 815-288-5531.

Plans are in place using cell phones and two-way radio equipment to make sure that communications are available between the hospital, area physicians and emergency service providers, said Kevin Marx, a KSB spokesman.

Service to inpatient and emergency departments should not be affected, Marx said.

KSB is celebrating 125 years since its founding.

KSB HospitalDixon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois