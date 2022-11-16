KSB Hospital sets up temporary phone number for midnight Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

DIXON — KSB Hospital is setting up a temporary phone number while it makes information technology network upgrades during the overnight hours Friday.

Starting midnight Thursday and lasting until about 5 a.m. Friday, general calls to KSB will be at 815-440-0562 instead of its usual number.

When service resumes, calls will be accepted through its regular line, 815-288-5531.

Plans are in place using cell phones and two-way radio equipment to make sure that communications are available between the hospital, area physicians and emergency service providers, said Kevin Marx, a KSB spokesman.

Service to inpatient and emergency departments should not be affected, Marx said.

KSB is celebrating 125 years since its founding.