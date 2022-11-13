Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Oct. 28-Nov. 4

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Lakeview Loan Servicing to Pervez Hai, 1402 W. Third St., Sterling, $26,000.

⋅ Dawn Elaine Gillett to Zachary O’Claire, 901 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $124,900.

⋅ Peter J. Kurasz to Zachariah Hedger, 537 Fifth St., Erie, $130,000.

⋅ Robert S. and Diana L. Vanriet to Geneva Tigers LLC, 511 E. High St., unit A3, Morrison, $47,000.

⋅ Rodney C. and Sharon J. Earl to Fenton Boat Club, one parcel in Fenton Township, $0.

⋅ Thomas A. and Cindy E. McCleary to Troy A. McCleary, 408 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $23,000.

⋅ Shawn Gilmore to Ariana Tarner, 401 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $63,000.

⋅ Ethan M. and Drean A. Manson to Cody M. Phillips Schmook, 820 W. 19th St., Sterling, $103,000.

⋅ Nathaniel J. and Abigail K. Lench to Brandon D. Wilson, 5568 Blue Goose Road, Prophetstown, $245,000.

⋅ Michael J. and Susan J. Higley to Jonathan T. Callihan, 1902 Canal St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

⋅ James Walter and Kathleen Nicklaus Johnson to Janette M. Quigg, 1214 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $68,900.

⋅ Douglas Schwenk to Brent Young, 706 Ave B, Sterling, $53,500.

⋅ Sterling Today Inc. to Scott A. Wolber, 105 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

⋅ William A. and Amy M. Jones to James C. and Alizabeth A. Nowers, two farmland parcels in Portland Township, $1,001,000.

⋅ John A. and Ellen M. Martin to Robert A. and Jana M. Martin, 4199 Hickory Hills Road, Tampico, $150,000.

⋅ Sterling Investors LLC to Two4five LLC, 711-713 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $115,000.

⋅ William G., Kathleen L., Alan G., Bradley G. and William G. McFalls to Jill Elaine Sander McFalls, one parcel on West 23rd Street, Sterling, $28,000.

⋅ Brian M. and Alicia M. McPhillips to Marcus and Jenna Almasy, 1407 Hunter St., Sterling, $118,000.

⋅ David P. and Christine J. Wagenecht to Debora Nusbaum, one parcel on Clover Road, Morrison, $330,000.

⋅ Shirley J. Morgan Trust to Kevin and Belinda Hall, 301 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $127,500.

⋅ Camren M. Plotner to Gilbert J. and Julia R. Hostetler, one parcel on Hickory Hills Road, Deer Grove, $532,538.

⋅ Camren M. Plotner to Rodney J. and Beverly J. Hostetler, four farmland parcels in Hahnaman Township, $3,118,072.

⋅ Joshua Wahl to Robert R. Frieberg Jr., 1305 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $113,000.

⋅ Schaver Farms LLC to Levi T. and Ashley C. Lewis, 12641 Ellis Road, Fenton, $1,247,821.

⋅ Schaver Farms LLC to Party of Four LLP, one parcel in Union Grove Township, $500.

⋅ Vermave LLC to Maria F. Grande, 212 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $55,000.

⋅ Carvantes Family Trust, Concha Cervantes, trustee, to Kraig and Julie Grell, 1008 Oak Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Patricia A. Conklen Estate and James E., John M., Jerald D., Jeffrey W., David A., Carleen M., Matthew J., and Donald E. Conklen Jr. and Connie S. Hodges to Shirley M. Austin, 28052 Buena Vista Drive, Rock Falls, $162,500.

⋅ Zachary and Shelby Bradbury to Mary Lagunas, 2003 12th Ave., Sterling, $129,900.

⋅ Daniel J. and Ginger M. Murray to Frederick Smith III, 1403 E. 19th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Thomas R. Frank and Trevin Hippen to Taylor Grenoble, 902 Hermes Heights Drive, Rock Falls, $180,000.

⋅ Trevin E. Hippen and Taylor Grenoble to Katheryn Wilkinson, 1900 Melvin Road, Rock Falls, $208,000.

⋅ Jacob R. and Samantha Schrader to Jason and Abigail Williamson, 1626 29th Place, Sterling, $195,000.

⋅ Mark A. Collins and Ann M. Hines, formerly Collins, to Donovan J. Armstrong, 602 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $50,000.

⋅ Janet K. Sierens to Kaylon J. Shannon, 802 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jacqueline A. Barney to Marsha L. Rippon Family Trust, 419 13th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Albany and Fulton Oil Inc. to Moby Zuberi, 1615 Fourth St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Aloysius Peter and Georgia Arlene Sodawasser to Mike J. and Susan J. Higley, 1106 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $145,000.

⋅ Richard E. Pontnack Residuary Trust and Richard E. and Constance M. Pontnack Trust to Robert L. Noble, 319 W. Fourth St., Sterling (Midas), $137,500.

⋅ Land Trust No. 143, First State Bank, trustee, to Gerald Finn, 407 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $55,000.

⋅ Kenneth R. Huizenga to Shauna J. Small, 202 Seventh St., Fulton, $145,000.

⋅ James W. and Beverly A. Hufman Trust to Got Realty LLC, 505 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

⋅ Brandon Campbell to Ronald W. Rick, 910 W. 10th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 2104136003, Whiteside County, trustee, to Cody M. Emery, one parcel on East St., Prophetstown, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 1702131009, Whiteside County, trustee, to Daniella Food LLC, 1708 English St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 2215428010, Whiteside County, trustee, to Fountain Investments LLC, 300 N. Washington St., Tampico, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 1702132010, Whiteside County, trustee, to Ryder Whitehead, 2810 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 1515176017, Whiteside County, trustee, to Hauck Homes Inc., 9724 Oak Drive, Lyndon, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLLC to Connie A. Broderick, 730 Keller Drive, Dixon, $289,865.

⋅ Myrna P. and David Buche to Cari L. Becker, 2031 Richardson Road, Amboy, $220,000.

⋅ Sherilyn Meiners, Leonard P. Steen, Kasandra A. James and Paul, Jack Mick and Tom Cogswell to Lance E. and Venus M. Schilpp, 105 US Route 30 and one farmland parcel, Harmon, $9,000.

⋅ Gerald C. and Irene Jackson to Radoslaw and Dagmara Gandera, block 17, lot 269, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Jeff, Justin A. and Jason C. Koop to Rotunda Roberson, block 17, lot 174, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

⋅ Woodhaven Association to Maria Carmen Cabral, block 10, lot 314, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

⋅ Jacel Stys to Henryk J. Turzanski, block 5, lot 317, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Paula S. McGuffin, Nancy Cervantes and Paula S. and Patti Jo Nelson to Richard Lee Bulava Revocable Trust, Richard Lee Bulava, trustee, block 17, lot 83, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,900.

⋅ Robert D. and Mary A. Moreland Salaiz to Victoria Mary McNeal, block 29, lots 239-240, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Mary L. and Lyle B. Sensenig to Timothy Sensenig, 300 and 316 W. Bacon St., Amboy, $0.

⋅ Jean Sanders to Scott Andrew and Joy M. Welty, 1658 Sir Lawrence Drive, Dixon, $172,000.

⋅ Sherilyn Meiners, Kasandra A. James and Paul, Jack Mick and Tom Cogswell to Leonard P. Steen, 105 US Route 30, Harmon, $27,000.

⋅ Victoria L. and Matthew J. Bowers to Trevor and Amanda Bolin, 1310 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $239,400.

⋅ Francis J. and Georgann McBride to John and Michelle Gilbert, 1945 Ridgeview Drive, Dixon, $489,000.

⋅ Helen A. McCaffrey to Stepheni D. Chandler, 456 Northland Ave., Amboy, $200,000.

⋅ Tracy J. Heslop, Michele M. Chandler, Bobbi Jo Bowser, Timothy A. Blair, Laurie L. Burkhart and Barbara J. and Tracy J. Howard to Michelle Wilkinson, 1208 W. First St., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Pamela Daws to DY Holdings LLC, 1008 Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $27,500.

⋅ Jerome W. Cote to Austin J. Kember, 1287 Locust Road, Lee, $370,000.

⋅ JWD Holdings LLC to AJ Homes LLC, 404 W. Second St., Dixon, $76,000.

⋅ Douglas R. and Lisa M. Foster to Derrick A. Lider, 504 S. Hicks Ave., Ashton, $120,000.

⋅ Shanna K. Johnson to Maggie Streit-Brown and Thomas E. Brown Jr., 206 School Ave., Steward, $28,000.

⋅ Nicholas F. Lamberty to Tom O. White, 606 Brown Ave., Ashton, $50,000.

⋅ Jeffrey M. Henderson to Laurie J. Wilson, 251 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $110,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Nick and Concetta Sforza Living Trust, Michael Sforza, trustee, to Guido Joseph Calcagno, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

⋅ Nick and Concetta Sforza Living Trust, Michael Sforza, trustee, to Joseph Sforza, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

⋅ Annariikka Oestring to Annariikka Oestring and Kyle Allen Gridley, 407 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Kenneth E. Acker to Daniel Skrzypek, block 15, lot 38, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Chad C. and Corinne M. Smith Joint Tenancy Trust, Chad C. and Corinne M. Smith, trustees, to Bridgette Lillian and Patrick J. Foley, 182 Palmyra Road, Dixon, $215,000.

⋅ Jennifer L. Valle Separate Property Trust, Jennifer L. Valle, trustee, to Lance E. and Venus M. Schilpp, 105 US Route 30 and one farmland parcel, Harmon, $9,000.

⋅ Gail Everett Trust and Living Trust, Erica Leeman and Heather Lemere, trustees, to Lance E. and Venus M. Schilpp, 105 US Route 30 and one farmland parcel, Harmon, $9,000.

⋅ Bodzioch Smith Family Revocable Living Trust, Pamela Bodzioch and Marinda Smith, co-trustees, to Danielle N. and Ascencion G. Centeno, block 28, lot 53, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Holland Family Trust, Christine A. Houck, trustee, to Hailey E. Houck and Matthew D. Coffey Jr., 2241 Pine Bluff Drive, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Jennifer L. Valle Separate Property Trust, Jennifer L. Valle, trustee, to Leonard P. Steen, 105 US Route 30 and one farmland parcel, Harmon, $9,000.

⋅ Gail Everett Trust and Living Trust, Erica Leeman and Heather Lemere, trustees, to Leonard P. Steen, 105 US Route 30, Harmon, $45,000.

⋅ James J. Unland Revocable Trust, James J. Unland, trustee, to Martin R. Jonsson, 420 N. First St., Compton, $0.

Deed

⋅ Dusty Beauchamp and Hannah Garman to Hannah Garman, 460 Baseline Road, Walnut, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Susan Anne Schroeder and Michelle A. Nuccio, also Reader, to Frank T. and Denise H. Slowinski, block 24, lot 95, Woodhaven Lakes Sublette, $20,900.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ David J. and Bryanna L. Koeller to John and Marissa Foss, 605 Monroe St., Oregon, $148,000.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Joel L. and Kay L. Brooks and Benjamin W. and Jordan J. Sasscer, two parcels in Brookville Township, $811,161.

⋅ Francis G., Matthew H., Michael B., Lisa R. and Anthony J. King to Progressive Park Rochelle LLC, one parcel in White Rock Township, $1,175,425.

⋅ Federal Home Mortgage Corp. to Jacob David Greer, 6125 N. River Drive, Oregon, $45,500.

⋅ Mark A. Lawler to David J. and Bryanna L. Koeller, 501 W. Fieldstone Court, Mt. Morris, $182,500.

⋅ Caroline M. Stark to Evan R. Janco, 11567 W. Haldane Road, Forreston, $307,000.

⋅ Betty J. Haenitsch to Joseph T. and Kaitlin M. Benesh, 4877 N. Razorville Road, Oregon, $64,675.

⋅ Betty J. Haenitsch to Joseph T. and Kaitlin M. Benesh, 4765 N. Razorville Road, Oregon, $85,325.

⋅ General Partner of Fillip Farms Ltd Partnership and Christ Michael Fillip Perpetual Descendant Trust, Christ Michael Fillip, trustee, to Jeffrey A. and Pamela K. Whitehead, two Parcels in Leaf River Township, $1,098,800.

⋅ Oregon Post 8739 Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States of America and Oregon Veterans Club Inc. to Jordan and Rachel Plock, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon, $5,000.

⋅ James R. and Mary S. Francis to Patrick and Carol Burke, 310 Emily St., Mt. Morris, $122,500.

⋅ The late Kristine M. Blake by heir to Mark A. Lawler, 416 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $48,500.

⋅ Vickie L. Harriett to Joshua Arnold McCaslin and Jena Mae Lachat, 511 S. Sixth St., Oregon, $80,000.

⋅ Christine Johnson to Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC, 124 E. Main St., Stillman Valley, $90,000.

⋅ Contry Homes Group LLC to Amanda Marie Bally and Nicholas R. Wolfe, 942 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $260,000.

⋅ RFEC IIII Investments LLC to Realty Income Properties 19 LLC, 1050 Pines Road, Oregon, $787,610.

⋅ Erich Huber to Brandon T. Wright, 114 S. Maple St., Stillman Valley, $144,000.

⋅ Colene L. Pottinger to Curtis L. and Diane Palmer, 404 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $126,000.

⋅ Jeremy Izer to Marlow D. Huff, 501 Bruce Lane, Mt. Morris, $126,000.

⋅ AJ and Leslie C. Parker to Gary B. Ohlinger, 1221 Stoneridge Terrace, Rochelle, $270,000.

⋅ Frank and Kristine Fabiani to Michael Hawkinson, 6107 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $195,000.

⋅ Shannon J. Boettcher to Ed and Kelly Beeter, 162 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $200,000.

⋅ Kathleen E. Wilson to John A. Dickson, 305 N. Mix St., Oregon, $79,000.

⋅ Gsamp Trust 2007he2, LaSalle bank, Bank of America and US Bank, trustees, to Adam and Michelle Carlson, 206 E. Chicago St., Davis Junction, $76,400.

⋅ Beverly C. and Harley A. McDaniel Jr. to Gerald E. Houghtby, 10111 E. Branch Road, Rochelle, $315,000.

⋅ James E. Anders to Jared G. Ludwig and Elizabeth A. Myers, 4213 S. Prairie Road, Oregon, $279,000.

⋅ Octavio C. and Maria Perez to Jose Salvador and Yesenia Caudel, 310 Cherry Ave., Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ Teresa R. Pauser and Michelle D. Sallie to Arturo and Kari A. Ortega, 5503 S. Wildflower Drive, Oregon, $280,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Paulett S. Bendixon, also Gilbert, to Jeffrey Bendixon, 1016 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $0.

⋅ Richard M. and Shirley A. Krizsanitz to Krizsanitz Irrevocable Trust, Kenneth Richard Krizsanitz, trustee, 316 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Innovation Title LLC, Robert M. Riffle, managing member, to Jerold W. and Sheryl E. Yoder, 7406 W. Lowell Park Road, Mt. Morris, $120,000.

⋅ L507 Trust, Clark E. Lumsden, trustee, to Cale L. and Tabitha J. Fry, 507 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $200,000.

⋅ Brass Family Trust, Jane F. Brass, trustee, to David J. and Laurie F. Creek, one parcel on Kishwaukee Road, Byron, $0.

⋅ WEH Trust 996, William E. Hare, trustee, and BJH Trust 996, Betty J. Hare, trustee, to Vonard L. and Joan E. Johnson, 410 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $123,000.

⋅ Donald and Joyce Gilbert Revocable Trust, Donald R. and Joyce L. Gilbert, trustees, to Diego E. Cacique Ramirez and Iliana Montoya, 207 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $160,000.

⋅ Lynn O’Hare Revocable Trust, Lynn O’Hare, trustee, to Jason T. and Devin N. Stoll, 115 W. Second St., Byron, $195,000.

⋅ Krizsanitz Irrevocable trust, Kenneth Richard Krizsanitz Sr., trustee, to James A. and Glenda R. Wales, 316 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $183,000.

Deed in trust

⋅ Salvatore E. Amico to Howard S. Merchantz Declaration Trust, Howard S. Merchantz, trustee, 2847 Brookes Island Road, Oregon, $32,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office