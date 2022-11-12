James Curl is Amboy student of the month for November

James Curl is a 17-year-old senior at Amboy High School. He is the son of Rebecca and Kevin Curl. He has one sibling, Evelyn. He is from Sublette.

What class do you find really engaging and why?

Every math class with Mrs. Cynthia Carlson has been really engaging. Between math-related jokes and practical life advice, Mrs. Carlson ensures there is never a dull moment in class. She has a way of making math come alive.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College in the fall to pursue an associate degree in engineering science. I intend to transfer to a university to obtain a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

What are your two favorite activities?

National Honor Society and FFA. Being a member of National Honor Society has allowed my character to grow and enabled me to give back to my community. Joining FFA has allowed me to build relationships with others and gain leadership skills.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

Building a Tesla coil in Mr. James Browne’s STEM class. I enjoyed building and testing my project and the kind words from my classmates.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to continue to learn and grow as a person and obtain useful skills that will one day allow me to give back to my community.

