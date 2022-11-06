Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Oct. 21-28

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Robert Preston to Jena Marie Doyle and Winnie Jo Schumacher, 20219 Acker Road, Fulton, $225,000.

⋅ Steven J. Sofolo to Iron Cross Properties, 1507 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $49,900.

⋅ Nathaniel L. and Jessica Baldwin to Peter J. Kurasz, 606 N. Jackson St., Morrison, $185,000.

⋅ Robert L. Freid to Kimberly A. Conklen, 1812 E Ave., Sterling, $95,000.

⋅ Troy D. and Melinda K. Buyers to Thomas P. Arduini, 708 Park Place, Sterling, $48,000.

⋅ Scot O. Atwell to Jeanette Rhoades, 2101 12th Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

⋅ L. Edward and Kathryn A. Ebersohl to Harkness Properties, four parcels on Grandview Drive, Sterling, $50,000.

⋅ John H. and Crete A. Exner to Peter and Susan Harkness, 17885 Grandview Drive, Sterling, $478,000.

⋅ Jeffrey J. and Patricia L. Dicken to Naser Trupaj, 2205 Myrtle St., Rock Falls, $180,500.

⋅ Lan T. Akins, formerly Ho, to David P. Sinderman, 610 W. Third St., Sterling, $56,000.

⋅ Brandon D. Wilson to Molly A. Kendall and Matthiew Balsley, 3119 Westview Drive, Tampico, $125,000.

⋅ Nichole M. Dugger to Vermave LLC, 603 19th Ave., Sterling, $23,500.

⋅ Tya M. Boucher to Susan K. Newman, 100 W, Kimball St., Tampico, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Erma A. Davis to Jane A. Davis, 1406 E. 24th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Patricia A. and D. Joseph Rosengren to Marian K. Rosengren, seven parcels in Montmorency Township, $0.

⋅ Marian K. and D. Joseph Rosengren to Patricia A. Rosengren, seven parcels in Hume Township, $0.

⋅ Nancy J. McCallister to Laura Wade, 1328 Mary Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Meinsma Family Trust to William and Julie Bogusiewicz, 1327 Mary Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Cecilia Davis Trust to Eugene R. and Janet L. DeJonge, 1803 18th Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Lavona M. Oncken Trust and Ronald W. Oncken Sr. Estate to Stanley D., Bradley, Ronald Jr., Jennifer and Aaron Oncken, four parcels on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Executors deeds

⋅ Lorita J. Vandemark Estate to Gary L. and Kathryn J. Sandrock, one parcel on Tampico Road, Tampico, $174,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Isaiah Snapp, 405 Tracy Ave., Ashton, $0.

⋅ ENR Farms LLC to Maia Illinois Farms LLC, one farmland parcel in Marion Township, $2,389,343.

⋅ Bernice Whitford Family Farm LLC to Michael and Susan Pratt, one farmland parcel in Nachusa Township, $2,557,273.

⋅ Dixon 26 LLC to K and K Real Estate Associates LLC, 1660 S. Galena Ave., Dixon (Starbucks), $2,090,000.

⋅ Joseph L. and Michelle Davy to Sarah L. Lewis, 751 Forest Park Drive, Dixon, $252,000.

⋅ Robert L. and Allison Ann Short, also Wallin, to Anthony V. Mazzarisi, 508 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $115,000.

⋅ Mark E. and Doris A. Fialkowski to Juanita Mendoza, block 2, lot 162, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

⋅ Damian M. Pagan to Stephen Robert Drwal and Susan T. Trimarco, block 10, lot 211, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

⋅ Meredith and Eric Yanckowitz to Michael E. Pawlik, block 5, lot 138, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,000.

⋅ Barbara J. and Charles R. Wilson to Nathaniel and Genolia L. Smith, block 3, lots 31-32, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,000.

⋅ Jacob and James R. Eich to Alexander Dunn and Meghan Litwiller, 220 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $225,000.

⋅ Robin Renee Scholl to Matthew S. and Cheryl A. Moeller, 1726 Riverview Drive, Dixon, $345,000.

⋅ Kyle and Laurie Hassler to SJMK LLC, 406 E. McKenney St., Dixon, $51,000.

⋅ Matthew S. and Cheryl A. Moeller to Zachary R. and Brooke E. Francque, 580 Penrose Road, Dixon, $350,000.

⋅ Sarah A. and Stephen M. Kenney to Nicole L. Worrell, 612 Orchard St., Dixon, $90,000.

⋅ Gary L. Heibenthal to Curt R. Heibenthal, 1878 Ashton Road, Ashton, $5,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Michael Pratt to Agustin and Edelia Marchan, block 7, lot 14, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $2,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Edward N. Regole Trust and Revocable Trust, Raymond F. Dalton Jr., trustee, to Maia Illinois farms LLC, three farmland parcels in Nashua Township, $1,885,657.

⋅ Dark Land Trust 1, Thomas D. Murray, trustee, to Kristopher D. Brantley, 421 N. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Trust No. 855SVLT012, Sauk Valley Bank and Trust Co., trustee, to Eigentum 975 LLC, 975 and 1007 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $315,000.

⋅ Vilas A. Meier Trust, Vilas A. Meier, trustee, to Kelsey A. and Timothy E. Rogers Jr., 217 E. South St., Franklin Grove, $123,500.

⋅ Paul L. and Nancy L. Smith Revocable Trust No. 11-02, Paul L. Smith, trustee, to Zachary T. and Brittany Fullmer, block 29, lot 254, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Executors deeds

⋅ Sidney L. and Laurie M. Heaton to Bryce A. and Christina E. Quinn, 1650 Rockview Road, Dixon, $131,000.

⋅ Robert, Janice and Dawn N. Moriarity to Patrick Thurber, 1126 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Eileen M. and Arthur B. Albee Jr. to Terry Ann Mull Special Needs Trust, Lawrence V. Albee, trustee, 21 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Bryan W. Hayenga to Andrew Hayenga, two parcels in White Rock Township, $410,000.

⋅ Creston Commons LLC to Grant and Cherise Meadows, one parcel in Dement Township, $20,000.

⋅ Arlyn and Celia Zimmerman to Felicia and Keenan Evans, 206 W. Balsam St., Forreston, $30,000.

⋅ Jennifer N. Kindle to Conrad G. and Jean M. Walker, one parcel on Maple Ave., Polo, $0.

⋅ Margaret Mary Allison to Dobeydoe LLC, 2199 N. state Route 251, Chana, $284,000.

⋅ Matt L. and Kathy S. Kobs to Kyle Mark and Kimberlin Miller, 9215 N. Oakleaf Court, Byron, $312,515.

⋅ Chester L. and Eleanor R. Mattingley to Stacy L. Sutton, 404 W. Davis Drive, Leaf River, $60,000.

⋅ City of Rochelle to Schacht Real Estate LLC, 201 N. Washington St., Rochelle, $0.

⋅ The late Marilyn J. Mumbower-Smith by heir to Yair Peralta Garcia, 421 Betty Place, Mt. Morris, $119,900.

⋅ Brent B. and Amy R. Wolber to Jeremy Thomas Izer, 626 Cranbrook Lane, Mt. Morris, $220,000.

⋅ Chad E. Groenhagen to Brent and Jacqueline Renee Gross, 510 E. Elizabeth Road, Oregon, $139,000.

⋅ Michael L. Moseley to Sean Murray, 114 and 116 Blackberry Circle, Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ Elizabeth A. Myers to Adolfo F. Rebollar Sosa, 410 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $135,900.

⋅ Gerald R. and Susan E. Davis to Mark L. and Barbara L. Davis, 1014 Illinois St., Oregon, $330,000.

⋅ Maia Woosung Farm LLC to Peter R. and Sandra K. Hermes, one parcel in Woosung Township, $1,185,736.

⋅ Ben and Ari M. Katner to MDS Rental Properties, 705 N. Adams Ave., Polo, $20,000.

⋅ Lance J. Mennen to Jacob and Nathaniel S. Davis, 207 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Gary Treese to Rick Thomas, two parcels on Oakwood Drive, Byron, $0.

⋅ Mark D. Hart to Wendy S. Johnson, 1088 N. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Endure Land Trust, Jackie L. Richter, trustee, to Jackie L. Richter, 5405 E. Skinner Road, Byron, $0.

⋅ Den Trust 1013, David E. Nelson, trustee, to Brent B. and Amy R. Wolber, 6000 W. West Grove Road, Mt. Morris, $532,500.

Executors deed

⋅ The late Penelope Bushnick by executor to Gerald R. and Susan E. Davis, 127 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $110,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office