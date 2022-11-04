Little Red Riding Hood wants justice in Dixon High School’s production of ‘Fairy Tale Courtroom’

DIXON – The Wicked Witch and the Big Bad Wolf stand accused of being, well, really, really not nice. But how reliable are the witnesses?

The actors of Dixon High School were in rehearsal for this weekend’s performances of “Fairy Tale Courtroom,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at James A. Wirtz Auditorium.

In this production, the Big Bad Wolf defends himself against property damage and “grandma impersonation.” Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch must testify in the case of “assault with a sleeping fruit” and a twister-aided kidnapping in the far-off land of “Kansas.”

Admission: Adults $12, students/children $5.