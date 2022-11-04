November 04, 2022
Little Red Riding Hood wants justice in Dixon High School’s production of ‘Fairy Tale Courtroom’

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
James Cocar as the Big Bad Wolf pleads his case while standing accused by Oliver Payne's Little Red Riding Hood in a scene from Dixon High School’s rendition of "Fairy Tale Courtroom." The rehearsal was Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – The Wicked Witch and the Big Bad Wolf stand accused of being, well, really, really not nice. But how reliable are the witnesses?

The actors of Dixon High School were in rehearsal for this weekend’s performances of “Fairy Tale Courtroom,” which will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at James A. Wirtz Auditorium.

In this production, the Big Bad Wolf defends himself against property damage and “grandma impersonation.” Meanwhile, the Wicked Witch must testify in the case of “assault with a sleeping fruit” and a twister-aided kidnapping in the far-off land of “Kansas.”

Admission: Adults $12, students/children $5.

Molly Oliver, playing the part of Dorothy from Wizard of Oz, opens Dixon High School’s rendition of Fairytale Courtroom during rehearsal Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

