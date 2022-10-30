Chronic absenteeism evident in Sauk Valley, but it was far worse elsewhere

Contact tracer Kathie Whalen scans in a vial from a tester in a file photo from January at Sterling High School. Because of the surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Sterling Public Schools is trying to hire additional contact tracers to take the burden off existing staff. The superintendent of the Regional Office of Education 47, which serves Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties, said illness related to COVID-19 was likely a factor in many area schools having chronic absenteeism. The Illinois Report Card issued this week cited chronic absenteeism as a challenge. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)