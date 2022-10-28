October 27, 2022
Sterling High School students rehearse for ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

By Shaw Local News Network
Brinley Francis and Israel Grande rehearse a scene from Sterling High School's “You Can't Take It With You” Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. There will be three showings at Centennial Auditorium: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sterling High School will have three showings of their its play “You Can’t Take It With You,” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium, 1608 Fourth Ave.

In the play, the family of Martin Vanderhof lives “just around the corner from Columbia University—but don’t go looking for it.” Grandpa, as Martin is more commonly known, is the paterfamilias of a large and extended family of charming eccentrics. His granddaughter, Alice, is an attractive and loving girl who is still embarrassed by her family’s idiosyncrasies. When Alice falls for her boss, Tony, a handsome scion of Wall Street, she fears that their two families — so unlike in manner, politics, and finances — will never come together. But why be obsessed with money? After all, you can’t take it with you.

Tickets cost $8 adults and $5 students. To purchase tickets, visit auditorium.ticketleap.com/you/.

