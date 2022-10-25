River Bend School District seeks input

FULTON — River Bend School District in Whiteside County is seeking feedback from its constituents.

The district is working on completing a profile on what characteristics a graduate from Fulton High School should possess.

A committee of teachers, parents and school board has begun this process and has identified five success indicators for the profile, which are personal development, cultural competence, effective communicators, career readiness and innovative thinkers.

The district is asking for feedback by filling out a survey found on the district’s webpage at www.riverbendschools.org.

For questions, email kschipper@riverbendschools.net.