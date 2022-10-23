College achievements by students from the Sauk Valley

Here are college students from the Sauk Valley area who achieved academic recognition.

Southern New Hampshire University

Summer President’s List

Dixon – Kara Newcomer, Stephanie Cooper

Rock Falls – Sarah Slazyk

Sterling – Corrinne Gale, Nichole Schuldt

Erie – Joshua Wheeler

Compton – Garret Patti

Summer Dean’s List

Sterling – Kylee Rus

Upper Iowa University

Summer Dean’s List

Fulton – Kearston Norman

Iowa State University

Summer graduates

Polo – Alison Poole: Master of Arts in teaching, science education

Kish College Foundation

Fall scholarship recipients

Oregon – Molly Torman, Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment

Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment

Chana – Connor Sesko, Emma Anderson Fund

Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Emma Anderson Fund

Paw Paw – Hannah Nitz, Howard & Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing, Pay It Forward Scholarship

Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment

Dixon – Derek Wildman, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Sublette – Eden Lindeneyer, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Stillman Valley – Nicole Scullion, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Byron – Kya Logston, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Central College

Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance internship

Morrison – Megan Muur

University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Scholarship recipients

Amboy – Samantha Ewens

Sterling – Ryan Heffelfinger

Dixon – Brody Potter, Christian Seagen

Oregon – Evan Vache

Lanark – Naomi Mullen