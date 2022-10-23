October 23, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Sauk Valley

College achievements by students from the Sauk Valley

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Academic Honors

Here are college students from the Sauk Valley area who achieved academic recognition.

Southern New Hampshire University

Summer President’s List

Dixon – Kara Newcomer, Stephanie Cooper

Rock Falls – Sarah Slazyk

Sterling – Corrinne Gale, Nichole Schuldt

Erie – Joshua Wheeler

Compton – Garret Patti

Summer Dean’s List

Sterling – Kylee Rus

Upper Iowa University

Summer Dean’s List

Fulton – Kearston Norman

Iowa State University

Summer graduates

Polo – Alison Poole: Master of Arts in teaching, science education

Kish College Foundation

Fall scholarship recipients

Oregon – Molly Torman, Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment

Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment

Chana – Connor Sesko, Emma Anderson Fund

Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Emma Anderson Fund

Paw Paw – Hannah Nitz, Howard & Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing, Pay It Forward Scholarship

Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment

Dixon – Derek Wildman, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Sublette – Eden Lindeneyer, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund

Stillman Valley – Nicole Scullion, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Byron – Kya Logston, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment

Central College

Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance internship

Morrison – Megan Muur

University of Wisconsin – Whitewater

Scholarship recipients

Amboy – Samantha Ewens

Sterling – Ryan Heffelfinger

Dixon – Brody Potter, Christian Seagen

Oregon – Evan Vache

Lanark – Naomi Mullen

