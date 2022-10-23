College achievements by students from the Sauk Valley

Here are college students from the Sauk Valley area who achieved academic recognition.
Southern New Hampshire University
Summer President’s List
Dixon – Kara Newcomer, Stephanie Cooper
Rock Falls – Sarah Slazyk
Sterling – Corrinne Gale, Nichole Schuldt
Erie – Joshua Wheeler
Compton – Garret Patti
Summer Dean’s List
Sterling – Kylee Rus
Upper Iowa University
Summer Dean’s List
Fulton – Kearston Norman
Iowa State University
Summer graduates
Polo – Alison Poole: Master of Arts in teaching, science education
Kish College Foundation
Fall scholarship recipients
Oregon – Molly Torman, Beulah & Roberta Hackett Endowment
Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment
Chana – Connor Sesko, Emma Anderson Fund
Paw Paw – Jessica Solis, Emma Anderson Fund
Paw Paw – Hannah Nitz, Howard & Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing, Pay It Forward Scholarship
Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment
Dixon – Derek Wildman, Rowland & Lucile Matteson Endowment, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund
Sublette – Eden Lindeneyer, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund
Oregon – Teresa Jacobsen, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund
Stillman Valley – Nicole Scullion, Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment
Byron – Kya Logston, Ruth I. Hall Nursing Endowment
Central College
Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance internship
Morrison – Megan Muur
University of Wisconsin – Whitewater
Scholarship recipients
Amboy – Samantha Ewens
Sterling – Ryan Heffelfinger
Dixon – Brody Potter, Christian Seagen
Oregon – Evan Vache
Lanark – Naomi Mullen