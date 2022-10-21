Whiteside Sheriff: No active threat near Morrison elementary school

MORRISON — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early hours in the vicinity of 500 block of North Cherry Street.

“There is a no active threat to the community,” said Sheriff John Booker in a news release issued Friday morning.

The release said an area near Northside Elementary School is closed while law enforcement agencies process the scene. This is result in temporary traffic disruptions.