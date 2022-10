STERLING — Ladies Night will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Elevated Beauty, located in Northland Mall.

This event focuses on helping those experiencing thinning hair or hair loss because of chemo treatments. The event is sponsored by Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon.

Facilitators will help participants learn about the choosing and taking care of wigs, or if they prepare, how to wear and tie scarves.

Skincare and a facial will be provided. Call 815-288-4673 to attend.