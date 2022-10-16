Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Sept. 30-Oct. 7

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Buzzard LLC to Marian and Lawrence Ulferts, one parcel on Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Marian and Lawrence Ulferts to David R. and Laura M. Megli, one parcel on Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $525,000.

⋅ Buzzard LLC to Benjamin Megli, one parcel on Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Benjamin E. Megli to Matthew and Lydia Megli, one parcel on Plautz Road, Rock Falls, $525,000.

⋅ Sandra P. Dziedzic to Vermave LLC, 212 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $35,000.

⋅ Jerry L. and Bonnie K. Sternes to Stuart G. and Jennifer M. Malone, two parcels on Doering Lane, Prophetstown, $21,000.

⋅ Melton Family Farm to Stuart G. and Jennifer M. Malone, one parcel on Doering Lane, Prophetstown, $65,000.

⋅ Betty M. Clementz to Dillon T. and Ashley Michelle Johnson, 801 W. 14th St., Sterling, $65,100.

⋅ Ramona J. Clausen to Matthew Reed, 1614 16th Ave., Sterling, $93,500.

⋅ Loretta Y. Mitchell to Jeremy F. Barsema, 18955 Elston Road, Fulton, $40,000.

⋅ Midnight Hour Development to Rigoberto Ruiz III, 306 11th Ave., Sterling, $142,000.

⋅ Koelen Sterling LLC to Genesee Grove Farms LLC, 20103 and 19985 Manton Road, Sterling, $4,570,840.

⋅ Sally J. Meinsma, Mary B. Wiersema, Douglas J., Jack A., and Steven R. Huizenga, Kathleen J. Byker and Susan J. Dewaard to Joel and Lora Copley, 828 11th Ave., Fulton, $82,000.

⋅ Susan M. Franks, formerly Warren, to Dylan J. Pierceson, 228 Ave. B, Rock Falls, $40,000.

⋅ Hannis Family Trust, Paul Hannis, trustee, to Chester and Shirley Masterson, 925 Fifth St., Erie, $128,750.

⋅ Towne Mortgage Co. to U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 8096 Hazel Road, Morrison, $0.

⋅ Harry C. and Michelle L. Berogan to Terry Aurland, 1806 E. 37th St., Sterling, $169,000.

⋅ Kevin D. and Roxanne M. Kuhlemier to Kevin L. Pierce, one parcel on 13th Avenue, Sterling, $17,500.

⋅ Kyna C. Youngblood to Daniel Jeffrey Adams, 47 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $114,500.

⋅ Edward Meyer and Nancy A. Carrell to Federico Negrete Jr., 904 First St., Sterling, $85,000.

⋅ Harry A. Peterson to Beau A. and Megan Schrader, 8925 Spring St., Rock Falls, $235,000.

⋅ Kent J. and Deborah A. Roman, Kimber S. Smith and Robin J. Hicks to Dana P. Taylor, 213 W. Fifth St., Prophetstown, $3,000.

⋅ Dylan J. Pierceson to Rodney and Beverly J. Hostetler, 26510 Hurd Road, Deer Grove, $88,000.

⋅ Barry L. Cox to Larry and Karen Mewhirter, 405 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $6,500.

⋅ Ellen S. Shepler to Thomas H. and Karen Trich, 419 Deerview Lane, Fulton, $155,000.

⋅ Anthony J. Feldkirchner to Terrie and Thomas Clydesdale, 511 W. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $52,000.

⋅ Jackson Williams to Maxwell Lundy and Taylor Zinke, 2102 E. French St., Rock Falls, $88,500.

⋅ Justin W. and Caitlin Garcia to Shannon M. Smith and Sarah J. Quincer, 1404 Sinnissippi Park Road, Sterling, $224,000.

⋅ Marjorie M. Hicks to Walter E. Krebs, 1006 Selmi Lane, Rock Falls, $179,900.

⋅ Sheila A. Kincaid and Ann M. Cooper to Jacob D. Jensen, 201 W. Fourth St., Tampico, $108,000.

⋅ Michael K. Hasenyager to Zachary Schmidt, 1801 Freeport Road, Sterling, $123,000.

⋅ Brandon Campbell to Ronald W. Rick, 910 W. 10th St., Sterling, $105,000.

⋅ Richard D. and Terrilynn L. Morris to Marilyn Meller, 1212 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $127,500.

⋅ Amara M. Ward to Jordan P. Schultz, 110 W. Winfield St., Morrison, $88,900.

⋅ Lawrence L., Keith A. and Mark E. Morine to JMTR Farms, one parcel on 12th Avenue, Erie, $188,400.

⋅ John J. and Elizabeth J. Hubbard to Diane L. Mesko, 1208 First Ave., Sterling, $142,900.

⋅ Marlene Melcher McNulty to Isaac A. Mayes and Jade M. Zimmerly, 706 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $85,000.

⋅ Julie A. Lewis to Andy Lewis, 19260 Millard Road, Morrison, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Adam L. and Haley A. King to Nick Chavez, 9947 Meredosia Road, Albany, $0.

⋅ Jerry L. and Bonnie K. Sternes to Stuart G. and Jennifer M. Malone, one parcel on Doering Road, Prophetstown, $0.

⋅ Koelen US Land LLC to Koelen Sterling LLC, three parcels on Manton Road, Sterling, $0.

⋅ Frontier Farmland SPV V to Camren M. Plotner, five parcels in Hahnaman Township, $0.

⋅ Jennifer S. Cupp to Ronnie Lee Hughes, 1102 Harvey Blvd., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Earl D. and Doris E. Shields Trust to Ryne R. Bennett and Rachel N. Adkins, 407 S. Seventh Ave., Albany, $223,750.

⋅ Rex and Marie Winget Family Trust to Faye A. Dyson, 424 17th Ave., Fulton, $69,900.

⋅ James W. and Beverly A. Hufman to Got Realty LLC, 505 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $0.

⋅ Dark Land Trust No. 1, Thomas D. Murray, trustee, to Rentco LLC, 1005-1009 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls (formerly Krug Custom Builders), $1.5 million.

Executors deed

⋅ Della B. Hulstrom Estate to Mary A. Love, 2206 20th Ave., Sterling, $131,600.

Deeds

⋅ NRPL Trust 20191, Wilmington Savings Fund, trustee, to Michael J. Bushaw, 707 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $35,500.

⋅ Jean A. Kelley to Jean S. Kelley Trust, Spencer and Erin M. Kelley Bezozo, trustees, 14731 Vans Road, Albany, $0.

⋅ Mark D. Duchay Estate to Iron Cross Properties, 603 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $34,000.

⋅ Whiteside County sheriff and Tina Williamson to Mortgage Center LLC, 1005 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Janette M. Kutz to Joseph A. Segretto, 1318 Adelheid St., Dixon, $94,000.

⋅ Peter J. and Kirsten N. Donna to Marion Township, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

⋅ Champaign Investment LLC to Joetta Delay, 235 Flaff St., Paw Paw, $70,000.

⋅ Brian D. and Tamara L. Ketcham to Daniel Truckenbrod, 205 S. John St., Sublette, $50,000.

⋅ Patricia and Richard Anderson to Thomas Gerald and Kimberly Marie Lauer, one parcel of farmland in Viola Township, $592,725.

⋅ Patricia and Richard Anderson to Andrew J. and Andrea L. LeFevre, one parcel of farmland in Viola Township, $592,725.

⋅ Patricia and Richard Anderson to Lance S. Noggle Trust 101, Lance S. Noggle, trustee, one parcel of farmland in Viola Township, $569,534.

⋅ Patricia and Richard Anderson to John E. and Joan Marie Schmidt, one parcel of farmland in Viola Township, $848,540.

⋅ Timatt Real Estate Master Series LLC-Series 4 to Kalani Hospitality LLC, 441 state Route 2, Dixon, $400,000.

⋅ Jason E. Bontz to Olivia M. Pilgrim, 177 Atkinson Road, Walnut, $105,000.

⋅ Aaron and Jennifer Helgren to Cory and Serena Dye, 1755 Twist Road, Franklin Grove, $382,500.

⋅ S. Joan McKnight to Michael K. and Stacy R. Messer, 2153 Gurler Road, Ashton, $235,000.

⋅ Jacob R. and Brittany Stewart to Tevin-Michael D. Johnson and Carmen C, Aguiler, 1043 Highland Ave., Dixon, $91,000.

⋅ Susan H. Gray to Harry Berogan, 360 Waterfront Drive, Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ Scott and Debra Ann Cuvelier to Susan K. Jasinski Revocable Trust, Susan K. Jasinski, trustee, 1955 Hidden Shores Drive, Dixon, $370,000.

⋅ Todd O. Disch to Natalie Huff, 917 Logan Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Dixon Land Group LLC to Illinois Department of Transportation, 1515 Galena Ave. and one farmland parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ Linda S. Karrels to Anne F. Post, 1906 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $268,000.

⋅ Darlene A. and Terry M. Bernhardt to Evan D. Harless, 316 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, $152,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Helga Keding to Savana Rose Rivera and Edgar Osmir Rivera Gonzalez, two parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

⋅ Ricky Allen and Penny Ann Farringer to Eric and Michael Farringer, 1144 Inlet Road, Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Clarence J. Morrissey Trust and Family Trust, Robert J. Morrissey and Elizabeth A. Bontz, trustees, to Jason E. and Elizabeth M. Bontz, 657 Morrissey Road, Amboy, $87,000.

⋅ Joyce A. Morrissey Trust, Robert J. Morrissey, trustee, to Jason E. and Elizabeth M. Bontz, 657 Morrissey Road, Amboy, $87,000.

⋅ Gale L. Young Living Trust, Gregory J. Young, trustee, to Mary C. Robbins, 972 Hamilton Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ GRPM Trust, Gerald R. Smith, trustee, to Bernardo T. Ramirez and Elba L. Montes, 3452 Cyclone Road No. 578, Earlville, $220,000.

⋅ Robert A. Dewey II Trust, Robert A. Dewey II, trustee, to Thomas Ronald and Carol Lynne Murphy, 339 N. Jefferson St., Amboy, $45,000.

Deed in Trust

⋅ John Michael Bailey to Rockview Trust, Kathryn A. Todd, trustee, 405 E. Morgan St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ The late David Forrest Stevens IV by heirs to Kandu LLC, 104 N. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $9,000.

⋅ Michael and Sherri Book to Benjamin Wagner and Kelda Benjamin, two parcels in Leaf River Township, $77,500.

⋅ Brian R. and Tammy L. Theisen to Anastacio Garcia, 935 and 937 Ave E, Rochelle, $110,000.

⋅ Debra K. and Jeffrey J. Kopacz to Green Wolf Farm LLC, 2026 N. state Route 26, Forreston, $0.

⋅ Haywell LLC-Residential Rentals to Scott Adcock, 1205 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $162,000.

⋅ Dennis A. and Cheri L. Moyers to Stone and Sprig LLC, 525 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $189,900.

⋅ Patricia Carter Keller to Askvig Boys Construction LLC, 1055 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $15,000.

⋅ John L. and Lisa McSorley to Erin Brigham and Rosa I. Acre-Brigham, also Rosai Arce Brigham, 4423 E. Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $440,400.

⋅ Ronald A. Lowder and Amber Swick to Robert and Telah Garwacki, 203 West St., Davis Junction, $55,000.

⋅ Dustin and Erika Finkle to Brenden M. Kane and Craig E. Point, 107 W. Colden St., Polo, $5,000.

⋅ Chad Dambman to Ryan and Rhiannon Seible, 504 W. Fulton St., Polo, $263,600.

⋅ Christopher L. and Rebecca J. Cox to Ryan R. and Marcy M. West, three parcels in Taylor Township, $263,900.

⋅ Kevin D. and Laura L. Anderson to Jeffrey W. and Jessica M. Dowdall, 5221 W. Edgewood Road, Dixon, $372,000.

⋅ Christ Michael Fillip Perpetual Descendant Trust UTS Dated 9/6/1989, General Partner of Fillip Farms LTD Partnership, Christ Michael Fillip, trustee, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, seven parcels in Leaf River Township, $3,052,133.

⋅ Christ Michael Fillip Perpetual Descendant Trust UTS Dated 9/6/1989, General Partner of Fillip Farms LTD Partnership, Christ Michael Fillip, trustee, to to Mark E. Rouch Trust 716, Mark E. Rouch, trustee, two parcels in Leaf River Township, $1,498,002.

⋅ Christ Michael Fillip Perpetual Descendant Trust UTS Dated 9/6/1989, General Partner of Fillip Farms LTD Partnership, Christ Michael Fillip, trustee, to Dean L. and Diana L. Erke, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $971,717.

⋅ Jeremy E. and Rhonda Fager to Matthew B. Alexander and Trisha L. Dietrich, 2130 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $310,000.

⋅ Nicholas R. and Sandra Haight to Steven G. Rains, 4412 E. Ridgeview Lane, Byron, $330,000.

⋅ Paul and Twila M. Labay to William W. and Debra Benenhaley, 9190 N. Barker Road, Byron, $335,000.

⋅ Jordan B. Auker to Matthew Gebben, 8541 N. Conger Road, Byron, $165,000.

⋅ Tracy L. and Ronnie B. Woods Jr. to Richard W. Wiesner Jr., 402 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $49,000.

⋅ David A. and Lindy E. Meyer to Beth Degand, one parcel in Byron Township, $261,000.

⋅ Jeremiah C. Meyers to Dominic Wailly, 307 S. Third Ave., Forreston, $85,600.

⋅ Brian J. Ross to Chapman Properties 360 LLC, 13313 W. Montague Road, Forreston, $25,000.

⋅ AJ Homes LLC to Derek Horner, one parcel in White Rock Township, $30,000.

⋅ Steven G. Rains to Thomas J. and Marie T. Skokna, 444 N. Sangamon Lane, Dixon, $540,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Michael A. Kade and David J. Hankus to Dylan Blackburn, 202, 210, 212, 214 Minnestota Ave. and 103, 105, 107 and 117 Flambeau Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Kathleen M. and George R. Tabor to Mahamet Ajvazi, 102 Jones Terrace, Oregon, $37,500.

⋅ Joan M. and William R. Hanlin Jr. to Cynthia L. Hanlin, one parcel in Byron Township, $50,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Midland States Bank Land Trust 1860, Midland States bank, trustee, to Kochsmeier Properties LLC, 701 S. Division Ave., Polo, $249,000.

⋅ Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay Trust, Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay, trustees, to Aaron Wetzel, 8748 S. Prairie Road, Ashton, $150,000.

⋅ Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay Trust, Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay, trustees, to Aaron Wetzel, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $300,000.

⋅ Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay Trust, Doris J. and Richard R. Kennay, trustees, to Aaron Wetzel, 8716 S Prairie Road, Ashton, $750,000.

⋅ Delmar J. and Doris Jean Wolfe Joint Revocable Trust, Delmar J. Wolfe, trustee, to Shiver Trust 1, L. Joseph and Karen J. Shiver, trustees, 1175 W. Second St., Byron, $314,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Estate of Marlene A. Korf, the late Marlene A. Korf to Paul Walter, one parcel in Forreston Township, $897,756.

Sheriff’s deed

⋅ Ogle County sheriff and the late Tracey Brannon by representative Linn Perkins to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 203 W. Fifth St., Leaf River, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office