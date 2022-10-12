Fun scares, treats part of Halloween-themed fun in Sauk Valley

Here is a listing of upcoming Halloween activities across the Sauk Valley region.

Roleplaying Game Club-Call of Cthulhu, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Sterling Public Library.

House of 1000 Decorations Halloween House Decorating Contest, Oct. 19-26. Register at Rock Falls Tourism, 815-622-1106, travel@visitrockfalls.com or at 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

Halloween activities, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Dixon Public Library.

Halloween Bash. Sugarpill, Half Catholic, McCrae and The Scummies, 8 p.m. Oct. 21. Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $5.

Scarecrow Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 22, Heritage Crossing, Dixon. Pumpkin derby, doughnut eating competition, scarecrow contest, pumpkin painting, petting zoo.

First Student Fall Charity Carnival, noon to 6 p.m., 1902 First Ave., Rock Falls. Haunted bus, food trucks, costume contest, carnival games, raffle to support VFW.

Very Terrifying Storytime, 6 p.m. and Stories After Dark, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Sterling Public Library.

Sterling Police Department Trunk-Or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Oct. 26, Sterling Police Department, 212 Third Avenue, South Parking Lot, Sterling. 815-632-6613

Trick or treat, 3-5 p.m., Oct. 27, Morningside of Sterling, 2705 Avenue E., Sterling.

Pumpkin Bash by Revitalize Erie, 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 29, downtown triangle, Erie.

Discover Dixon, KSB and State Farm Office of Jordan Mesick Present Treat Street, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 29, KSB Town Square Centre, Circle Drive and Downtown Businesses.

Biz Boo! Trick or Treat, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Rock Falls at RB&W Park and Rock Falls businesses around town.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Oct. 29, Spring Valley Reformed Church 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton. Children 12 and younger are invited to come in costume from trunks of parked vehicles in a safe environment.

Rock Falls Trick or Treating, 4:30-7 p.m., Oct. 31.

Sterling Trick or Treating, 4:30-7 p.m., Oct. 31.

Dixon Trick or Treating, 5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 31.

Doorstep decor

The Gazette and Telegraph are looking to celebrate bragging rights for the best in Halloween doorstep decor. If you think your Halloween house offers an interesting thematic twist, is filled with spooky spirits or if it harkens back to an old-fashioned haunted mansion, we’d like to see them. Plainly said, if its scary or fun, then please submit it.

Send us one photo of your Halloween-themed house in a .jpg format to the “Press Releases” link on our Contact Us page at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/ Put Front Door Frights in the “news or event” field. The deadline is Oct. 24.