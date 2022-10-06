5 Things to do in the Sauk Valley: Craft beers, vintage treasures and the exploits Peter Pan

Peter Pan taking on pirates? C’mon, me hearties, who isn’t up for that? But there’s more going on in this week’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley. In Sterling they are sampling craft beers, Dixon is rocking out to the tunes of the great musical acts of the last half-century, there’s a hospital foundation fundraiser and, if you’re a daring shopper, embark on vintage shopping derby that dares to cross state lines.
1 The Boy Who Would Not Grow up. It’s the final weekend for the stage production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” In this production 12 actors are portraying more than 100 characters. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon. Tickets are $30.
2 Mother lode of road trips. The Vintage Shop Hop hits more than 400 vintage and boutique shops in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday. Taking part in the region is Sweet Revival in Kings, Vintage Chicks and Feed in Leaf River, Heritage Market in Mount Carroll, Split Decisions in Oregon, Kim’s Gateway Antiques in Polo, Pickin Station in Rochelle, Sweet Blessings in Rochelle, Bushel Basket Candle Co. in Sterling and Primitive Frills in Sterling.
3 Craft beer festival. Hops on the Rock will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second Street, Sterling. Must be 21 to enter. $30 gets a branded tasting glass and 12 sampling tickets. Designated driver admission available. Live music by Chameleon.
4 Hit makers. “Forever Young” is a stage show 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Dixon Theatre featuring songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis & The News, Styx, Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brooks & Dunn, The Black Crows, and Bon Jovi. Tickets are $40.
5 Supporting the mission. “A Night of Rhythm” will feature performances by Marshall Tucker Band and Kevn Kinney of Drivn and Cryn, 6 p.m. Friday at The Rock House, 2246 Spangler Court, Dixon. The event is a fundraiser for KSB Hospital Foundation, which has designated the hospital’s Med/Surg renovation project. Tickets are available through links at ksbhospital.com
