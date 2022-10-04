Dixon school shooter gets 30 years, must serve 85%

Matthew Milby enters a Lee County courtroom Tuesday with his attorney, Eric Arnquist, for his sentencing on charges of firing a gun at Dixon High School teacher Andrew McKay and school resource officer Mark Dallas. Milby, 23, was sentenced to 30 years on each of two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, with the terms to be served concurrently. He must serve 85% before being eligible for parole. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)