No one hurt in apartment house fire in Dixon

A squad of four Dixon City firefighters begins to ascend stairs to enter the second-story apartment entrance at 410 Madison Ave. on Thursday afternoon. Everyone safely escaped the building and no one was hurt in the structure fire, which was started in the bathroom, the fire department said. There is water damage throughout the apartment building. Firefighters were still on the scene for about two hours. (Troy Taylor)A view of the upstairs apartments at 410 Madison Ave. in Dixon. Firefighters responded to a call there Thursday. (Troy Taylor)