Dixon police: Man dies after ‘exiting’ moving vehicle while fighting with driver

DIXON – A man who “exited” a moving vehicle during a fight with the impaired driver early Saturday died of his injuries, Dixon police said in a news release.
Derrick L. Flynn, 39, of Dixon, so far is charged with aggravated battery and obstructing justice, both felonies, and with misdemeanor DUI and domestic battery.
The dead man was a Lee County resident in his late 20s, Chief Steve Howell said.
Flynn is in Lee County jail awaiting a bond hearing. Official charges by State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra are pending.
Aggravated battery carries two to five years in prison, obstructing justice one to four years.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Palmyra Road around 1:30 a.m., and the injured man was taken to KSB Hospital, were died shortly after, the release said.
Flynn, who was on scene, was arrested at the police station. He refused a blood draw at the hospital, which is where the obstruction charge comes from, Howell said.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released, the release said.