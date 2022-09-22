September 23, 2022
Lee County Historical Society to present program on DNA genealogy

By Shaw Local News Network

Pictures of historic Dixon and Lee County citizens are projected on a wall Friday during a previous presentation by the Lee County Genealogical Society at Dixon Main Street’s Founder’s Day celebration. (Alex T)

DIXON — Do you need help with genealogical research — but are perplexed by new technology?

Michael Neill will present a free program 7 p.m. at the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society library at 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

The program entitled “Genealogy DNA Tips and Tricks” will include some beginning and more intermediate concepts on how to learn about  using this technology in family and community research.  

There is ample parking nearby and the library is handicapped accessible.

Because of a heightened risk of COVID-19 for indoor assemblies, attendees are asked to wear a mask to help protect others.

