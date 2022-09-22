5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: Treasures new and old, plus whispers of old ghosts

Something to tempt the taste buds, perhaps? Well, then, blend your wine-tasting with shopping in downtown Sterling. Maybe you want something sweeter and hotter? Check in with the chili competition at the Dixon Elks Lodge. Got a hankering for something off a food truck? Well, they’ll be at the riverside in Rock Falls while a lineup of musical acts perform. In the mood for something more autumn-themed? Consider hitting the garage sales in Rock Falls and Sterling or visit with ghosts of the past at Dixon’s Oakwood Cemetery. All this in 5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley.

1 Downtown delight. Sterling Main Street will have its Sip and Shop 5 p.m. Thursday. Shoppers can pick up their sampling glass, tasting guide and other goodies at Sanborn Building, 15 East Third Street. Shoppers will receive a tasting card that can be punched at each site. Glasses must be empty before moving to the next location. Sipping on the sidewalk is prohibited. Appetizers and prizes will be available at 7:45 p.m. at Champs on Light Street. To be eligible for door prizes, punch cards must be turned in. Drawings start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 for sippers, $10 for designated drivers. Participants must be of legal drinking age. Sampling spots are Brink’s and Lisa’s Brickhouse on Locust Street; Build-a-Pet, Fringe & Co. Salon + Western Boutique, Merle Norman and UOI Boutique on First Avenue; and Curt Repass County Financial, NAPA Auto Parts, Primitive Frills Co., The Rusty Fox and West End Moxie on Third Street. Call Phone: 815-626-8610 or email info@sterlingmainstreet.org for tickets.

2 Second-hand treasures. Fall Community Garage Sale Days are Friday through Sunday in Rock Falls and Sterling. Rock Falls Chamber President Bethany Bland says the event is a boon to the local economy: “People take time off of work, traveling to our area, gather friends and family, and make plans to be a part of the event.” Maps featuring more than 100 garage sale sites are available for a free download on the Rock Falls Chamber’s website www.rockfallschamber.com/garagesales. Many businesses also offer special shopping, deals on food or rest stops, or host garage sales to raise funds for charity. For information, call 815-625-4500.

3 Words from Beyond. The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will hold its 12th annual Tales From Beyond the Grave walking tour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Oakwood Cemetery, 416 S. Dement Ave. Visitors are asked to use the Route 38 entrance. Attendees will be given a tour of the cemetery while local actors dress up in period costumes, depicting historical Dixonites from days gone by. A $5 donation from adults will be accepted, while children ages 12 and younger get in for free. Pickup available for those with mobility issues.

Tom Wadsworth channels Ed Vaile, a 1900s Dixon clothing store owner during a cemetery walk at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon in a file photo from 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

4 Tasty challenge. Dixon Elks Chili Cookoff will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road in Dixon. The event benefits children with disabilities throughout Lee County via the Elks’ Children’s Care Corporation. Teams can enter starting Thursday; competition fee is $20. For kids, there will be a bounce house, squirt ball, hula hoops, bubbles and chalk drawing. DJ Rusty Loomis will provide music. There is a $5 admission fee. For more information, call 815-288-3557.

Alex Tapia takes the stage to kick of the newest season of "Jammin on the Rock" in Rock Falls in a 2021 file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

5 Rock River tunes. Sunday Funday Jammin’ On the Rock will be 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. It’s a free event by Rock Falls Tourism. Performers include: Angelina Chavez, Barn Ratz Band, Matt Fichter, Mortar Band, Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, River Country Stomp, Starlight Blues Band, and Whitlocked & Loaded. Food vendors will be available starting at noon.

