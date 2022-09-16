After the paint dries, Morrison plans follow-up activities

MORRISON – Seven regional artisans will be demonstrating and discussing their creations on Sunday, part of several events scheduled for Main Street geared toward visitors who stayed after taking part in the Paint the Town activities the previous day.

Main Street will be closed to vehicles – enabling pedestrians to walk through and admire the amateur street art.

However, many of the day’s activities depend on weather cooperating. The forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers before 1 p.m. It will be partly sunny in the afternoon.

The Morrison High School wrestling team will be serving a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Genesee and Main.

At The Loft on Main, the artists will begin their demonstrations at 10 a.m. Scheduled to appear are wood turner Lloyd Beckman of Sterling, blacksmith Daryl Drennen of Prophetstown, wood chip carver Ed Hammelman of Rock Falls, felter Mari Jo Schuneman of Sterling, braiding expert Carole Isenhart of Garden Plain, repurposing artisan Terri Villa Engelkens of Morrison and metal sculptor Charles Yost of Chicago.

Daryl Drennen of Prophetstown shapes the hot iron while making traditional square nails in Erie in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

Also at the The Loft, photographer Mary Katos of Elizabeth will be taking professional pet portraits. They are $50, but half is donated to Morrison Bark Park. She is taking appointments for the portrait sittings at Mary@gardenshedstudio.com or 815-990-6830.

DQ Grill and Chill will be giving away Dilly Bars and Star Kisses at The Loft starting at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Lloyd Beckman turns a piece of wood on the lathe at his Sterling home in an undated file photo. Beckman has spent many hours in his woodworking shop. "I call it sawdust therapy," he said. (Alex T)

The Luck of the Draw fundraiser will conclude with a drawing at 2 p.m. A $15 donation is a chance to win a piece from the Tiny Art Show.

Community State Bank will be providing free popcorn on Main Street starting at noon.

Businesses that plan to be open on Sunday: Fitzgerald Pharmacy, Uniquely Made/123 Tees/Dancers Hut, Original Taco and Isle of Rhodes.