Social Security office moves to new location in Sterling

STERLING — Starting Monday, the Social Security office in Sterling will be at a new location: 3610 East Lincolnway.

The move is a short one. Friday was the last day of operations at its previous location, 3512 East Lincolnway, Suite C.

Office hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.The agency continues to require COVID-19 safety measures including masking.

The agency encourages people to use its online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call on the phone, or schedule appointments when possible. On a busy day, not all walk-ins may be served before the end of business.

Most Social Security services are available to the public online with a “My Social Security” account or by telephone. Most services do not require an office visit. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to set up an online account.

If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account. People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services.