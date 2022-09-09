Rock Falls alderman has maximum hopes for 1860s-era Micro building

Keystone Works (left) at 200 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, most recently the Micro Industries building. Keystone located there shortly after a fire destroyed its Sterling factory in 1867. It was making corn planters and other farm implements, and under the Sterling Manufacturing Co., added millwork in 1870. Once the city's largest employer, with 400 workers, it went into bankruptcy. It was bought by a group of investors that sold it to International Harvester in 1904. Source: Mark Theobald of Coachbuilt.com. (Sterling-Rock Falls Historical Society)