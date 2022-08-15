Rock Falls wins $2 million state grant to redevelop Micro Industries site

SVM FILE: Rock Falls was awarded a $2.2 million state grant to acquire, remediate, demolish and redevelop the former Micro Industries property at 200 W. Second St. downtown. The building was condemned and the site closed in mid-2019. On the right is the one-story east-end building that might be salvageable, if the right developer steps up, city officials say; on the left end is the three-story portion of the building that was condemned because of structural concerns and will be demolished to make way for a parking lot. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)