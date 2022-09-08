Seminars will address chronic wasting disease in northern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a series of public meetings, including one in Thomson, to provide updated information about chronic wasting disease, its effect on future deer populations and the IDNR’S efforts to control the disease.

IDNR staff will be available to answer questions about the disease, commonly referred to as CWD. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.

CWD is an important issue that will continue to dominate future deer management discussions in northern Illinois, IDNR said.

CWD is always fatal. It’s a neurological disease that threatens the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 19 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties.

Affected counties include Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago.

Unless otherwise noted, meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 45-minute presentation and discussion afterward.

Monday, Sept. 12, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, Pontiac Township High School, 1100 E. Indiana Ave., Pontiac.

Monday, Sept. 19, Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center, 2668 E. 873 Road, Oglesby.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, Des Plaines Conservation Area, 30550 S. Boathouse Road, Wilmington.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., Stockton Township Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton.

For information about the meetings or about CWD, call Chris Jacques, wildlife disease program manager at 773-636-0819 or email chris.jacques@illinois.gov.