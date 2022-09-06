Timber Lake Playhouse to open fall season with ‘Hank Williams: Lost Highway’

MOUNT CARROLL – Timber Lake Playhouse will open its fall season Thursday with “Hank Williams: Lost Highway.”

The show features Williams’ signature hits, including “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Move It onOver” and “Hey, Good Lookin’.”

In this musical biography of the singer-songwriter, these songs are given fresh and profound resonance set in the context of Williams’ life.

The play follows Williams’ rise from his beginnings on the Louisiana Hayride,his triumphs on the Grand Ole Opry, and eventually to his self-destruction at age 29. Along the way, we are treated to over30 of his indelible songs.

“Lost Highway” is directed by Ted Lange of “The Love Boat” fame.

Music direction for “Lost Highway” is by Kelan M. Smith with Eion Meldrum as assistant music director. Also in the production: Tammy Long in costume design, Logan Lowe in light design, Dan Danielowski on scenic design, Frankie Gawronski on props, Alex Gendal on production design and John McQuiggan on sound design. The stage manager is Chelsey Steinmetz.

The cast features six TLP alumni including Christopher Wren in the title role of Hank Williams, Kelan M. Smith as Jimmy (Burrhead), Darren Mangler as Pap, and Katrien Van Riel as Audrey Williams.

Wren, Smith, Mangler and Van Riel were in TLP’s production of “The Buddy Holly Story” last year.

Other cast members are Richard E. Waits as Tee Tot and Mia Gimenez as Mama Lilly. Waits was last seen in “The Full Monty” in 2018 and Gimenez performed in “Mamma Mia” in 2018 and this past summer as Mother Superior in “Nunsense.”

Newcomers to the TLP stage include Katie Engler as The Waitress, Lennon Hu as Hoss, Josiah Robinson as Leon (Loudmouth), and Eion Meldrum as Shag.

TLP will be hosting a Q&A session featuring Lange after the Friday, performance.

The show’s Page to Stage talk back series will be Sept. 16.

“Lost Highway” opens Thursday and runs through Sept. 18. Tickets are available from the TLP Box Office or online.

Informationand tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online atwww.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (815) 244-2035.

Beer Fest: The annual fall festival will be Sept. 24 at the grounds of the playhouse. There will be pumpkin decorating, facepainting, barrel rides, and games for the kids. Craft beer from more than 10 area breweries will be available for tasting and Lena Brewery will be onsite with samples of its brews. Burgers and hot dogs will be available and the TLPconcession stand. Tickets for activities and beer tasting areavailable on the TLP website and at the event.