Iraq war veteran with Rock Falls Guard honored by Transportation Corps

A member of the Illinois Army National Guard who twice was deployed to Iraq with the Rock Falls 1644th Transportation Company received a posthumous induction into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps Hall of Fame.

A memorial sits at the site on West Fourth Street in Sterling where Terry Jones was killed on a motorcycle last year. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The induction ceremony that included the late Sgt. 1st Class Terry Jones II and 22 other members of the class was held July 29 in Fort Lee, Virginia.

[ Friends, family remember Terry Jones ]

Jones’ wife Amy, daughters Cadence and Evelyn and his father Terry accepted the award on his behalf. He also was survived by his mother Teresa.

Jones died June 13, 2021, when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle that swerved to avoid rear-ending a pickup.

“As a soldier and leader, Sgt. First Class Jones stood out from the crowd,” said Lt. Col. Michael Barton, formerly the commander of the Rock Falls company who now commands the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield.

“He always had a ‘can-do’ attitude who placed his soldiers and the mission above his own needs,” Barton added.

Sgt. First Class Terry L. Jones II

Jones was 33 at the time of his death. Jones was activated during COVID-19 response operations and was serving as the non-commissioned officer in charge of the vaccination site in Aurora when he died.

“He was certainly a one in a million, and from a commander’s perspective, I would take a thousand just like him,” Barton said. “He had a big smile and an infectious boisterous laugh. In all the years I worked with him, I don’t think I ever heard him make a single complaint.”

Jones enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard while as a junior in high school. He spent his 15 years with the 1644th Transportation Company. He twice deployed to Iraq, including once with his father who was a staff sergeant with the company, in 2011-2012.

Terry Jones Sr., retired sergeant first class is joined by his son's surviving family — daughters Candace and Evelyn and wife Amy. Terry Jones II received a posthumous induction into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps Hall of Fame on July 29 at Fort Lee, Virginia. Jones served with the 1644th Transportation Company based at Rock Falls during his 15 years in the Illinois Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Deran Tolbert, Combined Arms Support Command Public Affairs Office)

Jones worked three years for the Illinois Department of Transportation at the Morrison highway maintenance department.

“The Transportation Corps is known as the spearhead of logistics and the Corps’ motto is ‘nothing happens until something moves.’” Barton said. “Sgt. 1st Class Jones firmly believed in that motto and was cognizant of the impact the Transportation Corps had across the Army.”

Barton said Jones was proud to be a motor transport operator and instill that same pride in his soldiers.

Retired Maj. Gen. Steve Farmen, the most senior member of the hall of fame, spoke on behalf of the classmates. He gave a special recognition to the two posthumous inductees.

“To the family and friends of Sgt. 1st Class Terry Jones, a special tip of the cap,” he said.

Farmen then called the inductees a “who’s who list of transportation leaders who have founded, shaped and set in motion the vision of evolution which has sustained the Transportation Corps.”

Farmen then acknowledged the support and sacrifices made by the families and friends of the inductees. He concluded by uplifting the wartime service of the Corps members in the gathering.

“We are professionals, both military and civilian,” Farmen said. “You are a war fighter supporting war fighters. You will make history and be part of a long legacy and heritage of excellence. Someone is counting on you to move, to deliver, and to be at the spearhead of change. Have the vision and courage to move the force forward.”

U.S. Army Col. Beth A. Behn conducted the induction ceremony. She said the inductees “left an indelible mark” on the Corps.

From left: Sgt. Maj. Randy Brown, commander of U.S. Army Transportation Corps; Col. Beth Behn, chief of U.S. Army Transportation Corps; Amy Jones of Sterling; retired Sgt. 1st Class Terry Jones Sr.; retired Maj. Gen. Charles Fletcher, honorary colonel of the Transportation Corps regiment; and retired Sgt. Maj. Cedric Thomas, honorary sergeant major of the Transportation Corps regiment; are photographed during the hall of fame induction ceremony July 29 at Fort Lee, Virginia. Terry Jones II was inducted posthumously into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps hall of fame. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Deran Tolbert, Combined Arms Support Command Public Affairs Office)

“You are transportation legends,” she said. “Whether you embrace it or not, you are. From shaping our Corps and creating a vision for the future, you did that both during times of conflict and during times of peace.”

The Hall of Fame recognizes those who serve with distinction. Inductions are intended to promote cohesiveness and esprit de corps.

Barton explained that in 2022, the nomination process changed to accept open submissions from throughout the Army. It was this avenue the 1644th Transportation Company used to submit Jones’ name for consideration.