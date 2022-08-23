Mount Carroll woman dies in collision Saturday; Chadwick man cited

MOUNT CARROLL– A 59-year-old Mount Carroll woman was killed Saturday in a collision with a 21-year-old Chadwick man, the Carroll County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release.
Christian R. Toms was eastbound on state Route 64, between Roberts and Dauphin roads east of Savanna, when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a westbound vehicle driven by Kelly R. Behrens, the release said.
Behrens was taken to MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center, where she died.
Toms also was taken to MercyOne, where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and having no insurance.
More charges are pending, the release said.
Law-Jones Funeral home is handling Behrens’ arrangements.