Barn burns, collapses, in rural Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a rural Rock Falls fire that destroyed a barn and caused it to collapse Monday.

The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments and CGH EMS were dispatched at 1:14 p.m. Monday to a structure fire at the Haunted Haven Barn, 29038 Grennan Road, according to a news release issued by Rock Falls Fire Chief Ken Wolf.

According to the release, the first arriving crews reported a large barn with heavy fire on the second floor. The Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Amboy, Tampico, Harmon, Morrison, Prophetstown, Fulton, Milledgeville and Polo fire departments were dispatched to provide mutual aid, with an additional ambulance from Advanced Ambulance, Dixon, called to the scene. Crews began extinguishing the fire and established a water shuttle for rural water supply operations.

The building collapsed at 1:30 p.m., according to the release. An excavator was requested to go to the scene to remove rubble and to aid in extinguishing flames.

No injuries were reported. The last crew cleared the scene at 6:10 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.