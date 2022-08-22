August 22, 2022
Sterling man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Sean Harpole

Sean A. Harpole (Sterling Police Department)

MORRISON – A 50-year-old Sterling man is being held on $250,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Sean A. Harpole was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in connection to an incident that happened in late March, Sterling police said in a news release.

Harpole is charged in Whiteside County Court with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 18.

He faces 6 to 60 years for predatory assault, of which 85% must be served before he would be eligible for parole, and 4 to 15 years for criminal sexual assault if convicted.

