August 16, 2022
Dixon Public Schools are back in class

Here’s a look at school starts across the region

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Madison School fourth grader Delaney Bock loads up her locker Monday, August 15, 2022 during a welcoming of students and parents to the Dixon school. First day of classes started earlier in the day for the Dixon district.

Parents, teachers and students were welcomed to a back-to-school night at Madison School in Dixon on Monday evening.

All Dixon Public Schools had the first day of classes on Monday with an early dismissal. Madison Elementary held its back-to-school night for students and parents later in the evening.

Oregon Community also started on Monday.

DPS and Oregon weren’t the earliest to get started, however. Erie Community has been in session since Aug. 12.

Newman Catholic had its first day on Tuesday.

Many districts in the Sauk Valley looked to start on Wednesday, including Amboy, Montmorency, Rock Falls District 13 (though preschool won’t begin until Aug. 22), Fulton River Bend, Morrison, Prophetstown, West Carroll, Milledgeville, Eastland, Byron, Polo and Stillman Valley Meridian.

Faith Christian gets started on Thursday, though the high schoolers went on an all-day retreat on Wednesday. Rock Falls High School’s first day of attendance is Thursday, though the back-to-school picnic will be Aug. 26. Ashton Franklin Center’s first day is Thursday, though it has a back-to-school night on Wednesday.

Forrestville Valley will have its first day on Aug. 24.

Madison School fourth grader Delaney Bock loads up her locker Monday, August 15, 2022 during a welcoming of students and parents to the Dixon school. First day of classes started earlier in the day for the Dixon district.

