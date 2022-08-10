August 09, 2022
Police release a few more details in Rock Falls shooting; no arrest yet

By Kathleen A. Schultz
ROCK FALLS – A 30-year-old man who suffered “multiple gunshot to his body and extremities” Tuesday morning underwent surgery at CGH Medical Center in Sterling before being taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center iin Rockford, Rock Falls Police Chief Dave Pilgrim said Tuesday evening.

The man, who was not identified, is in serious condition, Pilgrim said in a news release.

Although another man initially was detained at the home in the 900 block of West Fifth Street where the shooting occurred around 10:13 a.m., no charges are pending at this time, the release said.

A handgun was recovered.

Detectives from the Sterling Police Department, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and State Police are assisting in the investigation.

