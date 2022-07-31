Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed July 15-22

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ David N. and Donna L. Kendall to Gary and Michelle L. Baysinger, 1905 11th Ave., Sterling, $158,000.

⋅ Sebastian T. Hall to Alexander M. Cervantez, 1108 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $74,000.

⋅ Timothy and Morgan Jacobs to Michael W. and Linett J. Sturch, 27670 Madlyn Drive, Rock Falls, $240,000.

⋅ David Mohr to Felicia Burton, 25000 Como Road, Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Linda S. Hermes to Samantha M. Bushman, 1008 W. Third St., Sterling, $83,000.

⋅ Jennifer L. Swanson and Beth H. Kusch to Richard S. Kerr and Cindy L. McDanel, 10451 Feldman Road, Lyndon, $65,00.

⋅ Gregory A. Sandrock to Lucas A. and Ashleigh R. Sandrock, one parcel on Deerpath Lane, Deer Grove, $2,000.

⋅ Brian L. Lyons to Jimmy and Deana Lane, 6719 Meredosia Road, Albany, $190,000.

⋅ Dawn M. Reed to Leonard J. and Nadine Leto and Brenda Gouldsberry, 1012 E. Sixth St., Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Darryl E. and Katheryn A. Hogue to Deborah K. and Gregory D. Houldson, one parcel on Vegter Road, Morrison, $5,000.

⋅ City of Fulton to Corey Council, one parcel on Progress Drive, Fulton, $12,105.

⋅ City of Fulton to Kenny Mueller, one parcel on Fourth Street, Fulton, $30,000.

⋅ Sebero Basilio and Blanca Estela Renoj to Maria D. Rocha, 1103 Ave. J, Sterling, $18,000.

⋅ Michael A. Hunter to Alyssa Rae Ramirez, 808 Ave. G, Sterling, $104,000.

⋅ Ryan and Amanda Williams to Brok and Trinity Lewis, 1402 First Ave., Sterling, $203,000.

⋅ Allen L. and Donna L. Wagenecht to Brenda Nye, 502 Fairway Drive, Morrison, $163,500.

⋅ Amery Rentals LLC Lyndon to Sebastian R. Craft, 507 W. Third St., Lyndon, $49,000.

⋅ Anisa K. Abell Davis, now Torres, to Kristina Quick, 905 W. LeFevre Road, Sterling, $85,500.

⋅ Gene R. Houzenga to Kenneth C. and Sandra L. Bull, 108 S. Jackson St., Morrison, $92,500.

⋅ Trinity United Methodist Church to Cheryl A. Colmark, also Cheryle, one parcel on Reno Road, Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Duane E. Habben to Timothy A. and Jaimi E. Romero, 105 S. Grape St., Morrison, $95,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Andrea Vandyke to Sabastian T. Hall, 1108 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Nelda A. Klendworth Trust, Douglas D. Klendworth and Ruth Ann Hazen, trustees, to Pamela J. Klendworth Trust and Pamela J. Klendworth, 1104 Eighth St., Erie, $205,000.

⋅ Richard A. and Ruth A. Biukema Family Trust to Larry A. and Pamela S. Oesterborg, 105 Fifth St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Genz Family Trust, Stephen M. and Shirley Genz, trustees, to Veronica L. Hunter, 604 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $87,000.

Executors deed

⋅ David A. Tabor Estate to Brett Adams, 206 W. Kimball St., Tampico, $22,000.

Deed

⋅ Daniel A. and Kimberly A. McEntee to Payton J. and Regan M. Shipp, 29553 Deer Valley Road, Deer Grove, $467,950.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Joseph J. and Annette M. Larson to Forrest and Myong Johnson, 600 W. Main St., Sublette, $240,000.

⋅ Brett R. Phillips to David Ross and Kimberly Ann Conover, 1782 Mound Hill Road, Sterling, $160,000.

⋅ Ramos Properties LLC to Michele Schueler, 509 Pine St., Dixon, $122,000.

⋅ Matthew Gabel to Ashley M. McCrary and Dennis J. Dempsey Jr., 615 Ash Court, Dixon, $67,500.

⋅ Jonathon Haas to Katherine Marie Saksa, 312 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $115,000.

⋅ Anthony J. and Christine A. Scarley to Elwood F. and Joann R. Kidd Revocable Trust, Elwood F. and Joann R. Kidd, trustees, 330 Rosette Road, Earlville, $42,000.

⋅ Bad Azz Pizzeria-N-Grill LLC to R.I.P. LLC, 1504 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Barbara J. Anderson to Penny Peer and Michael W. Jarvis, 503 Van Buren Ave., Dixon, $65,000.

⋅ Milagro Colon to Ariana Acosta, block 29, lot 51, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Vaughn and Melissa Rhodes to Hoyle Monk LLC, 421 Upham Place, Dixon, $110,000.

⋅ Laura C. Enlow to Diana M. Harshman, 1209 Washington Ave., Unit C-1, Dixon, $50,000.

⋅ Hvarre Holding LLC to Angela V. St. Pier, 1617 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $152,000.

⋅ Linda L. Jernigan to Brian L. and Velinda K. Cheshier, 1032 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Patrick J. and Stacy E. Love to John and Kathy Ross, 457 Martin St., Dixon, $173,500.

⋅ Federal National Mortgage Association to William D. Martin, 1095 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $97,500.

⋅ K&J Rosenwinkel Grain Farms LP and Cheryl Healey to Jesus Garcia, 3333 Winterton Road, Lee, $215,000.

⋅ 4D Farms Inc. to Patrick and Jessica Reaver, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $18,690.

⋅ Dixon Equity Group LLC to Realtynet TIC Investments LLC, 1614 Galena Ave., Dixon, $1,702,500.

⋅ Dixon Equity Group LLC to Indvestia Dixon LLC, 1600 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $1,268,000.

⋅ North’s Oil Co. Inc. to Mr. Landlord LLC, 1435 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, $575,000.

⋅ Sandra M. and Steven B. Conner to Dana M. and Joseph Williams Jr., 123 E. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $130,000.

⋅ Joan B. Kessel to Tuan A. Nguyen, 1516 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $139,000.

⋅ Mario Salas to Dennis Ray Milby Jr., 1003 Long St., Dixon, $51,000.

⋅ Timmie D. Stewart to Daniel Peruski, 921 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $132,000.

⋅ Sterling Federal Bank FSB to Kathy R. and Keith N. McKinley, 132 S. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $50,000.

⋅ Oscar O. Valle to Steven Schoonover, 327 Maple St., Compton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Carolyn L. Gunnon Trust, Carolyn L. Gunnon, trustee, to Gregory R. Pettenger, 214 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Patricia K. Susan Trust, Patricia K. Susan, trustee, to Darrell E. and Carol L. Robbins, 1734 Valley View Drive, Dixon, $385,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jay and Rebecca A. Burke to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., 735 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $214,150.

⋅ National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Carol M. Schneider, 735 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $214,150.

⋅ Rosanne M. Donegan, also Hurst, Jamie R. Coy and Jason R. and Jamie R. Fulton to David A. and Mary Degrassi Juris, 500 James St., Mt. Morris, $230,000.

⋅ Spencer L. and Karen A. Hayden to Steven Rasmussen, 1218 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $119,000.

⋅ The late Delores N. Newton by heirs Gregory L. and Travis Basler Horton, Lacie N. Poinsett and Kerry J. and Bryan A. Basler to Thomas Siebrasse, 218 Martin Ave., Oregon, $221,000.

⋅ Kathleen A. Johnson to Damien and Breanna Vant, 870 N. Tomahawk Drive, Oregon, $195,500.

⋅ Janice C. Birr to Bronwyn T. Sill, 511 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $168,500.

⋅ Jim and Sally Nachreiner to Randy and Teresa Criddle, 5223 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $288,000.

⋅ Joshua M. Peterson to Larry and Tina Bahr, one parcel in Monroe Township, $79,000.

⋅ Timothy P. and Mary B. Benidt to Yawgmoth Enterprises LLC, 749 N. Kari Court, Byron, $282,500.

⋅ Larry J. and Susan M. Davis to Elaine Khor, 3008 W. Oregon Trail, Oregon, $301,000.

⋅ Haywell LLC Westwood to Steven, Jazmin G., and Steven J. Stanfa, 6430 S. Westwood Ave., Rochelle, $366,000.

⋅ Larry T. Palmer to Alin S. Chereji, 11758 N. state Route 2, Byron, $370,000.

⋅ Debra J. Herbig to Arthur Loboda, 1101 Santa Fe Ave., Davis Junction, $299,000.

⋅ Gustavo and Estela Garcia to Eliberto and Anabel Rodriguez, 308 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $238,000.

⋅ Askvig Boys Construction LLC to Mariamichaelsenterprises LLC, 300 S. Third St., Rochelle, $170,000.

⋅ Amelia Stein to Jasmin and Catalina Galvan, 116 S. Washington St., Rochelle, $90,000.

⋅ Carl T. McClure to Intrinsic I LLC, 423 Creekside Drive, Byron, $90,000.

⋅ Larry J. and Laura H. Devries to Nicholas J. and Bethany E. Garner, 8028 Wildwood Drive, Byron, $367,000.

⋅ Tod L. and Linda M. Binkley to Tiffany N. Otten, one parcel on Springdale Road, Forreston, $25,000.

⋅ Equity One Investment Fund LLC to Paul D. Holden, 202 S. Reynolds Ave., Mt. Morris, $95,555.

⋅ Ryan and Nichole Chapman to Larry T. Palmer, 15631 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $215,000.

⋅ Rick H. Ashenbrenner to Jeanette M. Maratos, 607 Madison St., Oregon, $90,000.

⋅ Eugene J. and Diane L. Barney to One Arm Bandit LLC, 118 Main St., Leaf River, $35,000.

⋅ Jimmie L. and Audrey L. Summers to Tricia Spalding, 11196 E. Lincoln Lane, Rochelle, $140,000.

⋅ Curtis W. and Tina L. Samo to Curt and Donna Biarnesen, 5775 S. Indian Trail, Rochelle, $335,500.

⋅ Regina C. and Brian E. Van Hise to Don and Josephine Cassola Brown, 1180 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $41,000.

⋅ Patricia Rodgers to Julian Charles and Caylee Blish, 5251 Harlan Drive, Rochelle, $169,500.

⋅ Kenneth and Wendy M. Kretsinger to Scott L. West, 9494 N. Barker Road with one other parcel in Byron, $547,500.

⋅ Robert H. and Kristie K. Lynch to Debra J. Herbig Trust, Debra J, Herbig, trustee, 4929 E. Nordic Woods Drive, Byron, $275,000.

⋅ Earl J. Kittle Jr. to Justin and Rayanne Hibshman, 421 W. Cederholm St., Creston, $169,000.

⋅ Thomas E. and Elizabeth A. Lynch to Graham McCluskey and Coolangatta NV Management LLC, 2921 N. state Route 2 with one other parcel, Oregon, $140,000.

⋅ Joshua J. and Vanessa M. Glendenning to Tyler and Monica Baker, 7505 E. Wildwood Road, Byron, $475,000.

⋅ Todd and Susana B. Karnitz to David D. Fisher and Margaret A. Berg, 10135 E. Hickory Ridge Drive, Rochelle, $325,000.

⋅ Daniel S. Finkboner to Nathan M. and Marissa A. Clark, 301 N. Main St., Chana, $80,000.

⋅ BME Logan Farms LLC to Nitram Properties Inc., one parcel in Byron Township, $1,326,519.

⋅ Jeffrey S. Tilton to Duane W. Capes, one parcel in Flagg Township, $284,021.

⋅ Jerilyn Kilday, also Telschaw, and Jodie A. Barncord to Jennifer Bemis, 402 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $81,000.

⋅ Pedro J. and Patricia A. Belmonte to Kiersten Albert, 902 Garfield Drive, Rochelle, $178,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Amara Hatley to Amelia L. Stein and State of Illinois, 116 S. Washington St. with one other parcel in Rochelle, $1,000.

⋅ Marco Hernandez to Reyna Carmona Plaza and Ezequiel Garcia Garcia, 107 E. Chicago St., Davis Junction, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Marvin K. Eyster Living Trust, Charleen Boudreau, trustee, to Bryan Hayenga, 1463 S. White Rock Road, Chana, $820,000.

⋅ Terry B. and Margaret C. Elliott Revocable Heritage Trust, Terry B. and Margaret C. Elliott, trustees, to Progressive Park Rochelle LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, $860,000.

⋅ Michele L. Patton Trust, Michele L. Patton, trustee, to Jesse M. Rubo, 124 E. state Route 38, Creston, $180,000.

⋅ Larry Clark and Karen Lea Petersen Trusts 101 and 102 to Shane M. Erdman, 715 W. Fifth Ave., Rochelle, $140,500.

⋅ Robert L. and Linda M. Newlon Joint Tenancy Trust, Robert L. and Linda M. Newlon, trustees, to Cornerstone Contractors of Florida LLC, 110 N. Fourth St., Oregon, $15,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Estate of the late Virginia A. Hough by executor and Gerald R. Hough III to Corey James and Laura Margarita Twombly, 3222 N Silver Ridge Drive, Lindenwood, $232,000.

⋅ Estate of the late Sally A. Misciasci to Froyian Cervantes and Estephani Soto Guerro, 1107 Forest Court, Rochelle, $240.000.

