Pathway Playground planned by Regional Office of Education 47 and Sauk Valley Community College for October

STERLING — A career showcase for eighth-graders in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties will be 8 a.m. Oct. 14 at Sauk Valley Community College.

The regional office is in the process of asking area businesses and industries to participate.

The inaugural Pathway Playground is organized by the college and the Regional Office of Education 47.

The goal of the program is to promote career exploration and engagement with community organizations and businesses.

Morrison High School senior Faith VanderVinne (left), teacher Jennifer Stevenson, freshman Annett Morris and senior Tanna Frederick work on a task at SVCC’s Education Symposium on Friday. The Regional Office of Education 47 is planning another Pathways program for Oct. 14 that will provide career options to eighth-graders. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Students will engage in hands-on activities to explore interests in a range of career fields.

“Our goal is to provide students with this opportunity to explore what careers our area has to offer and guidance in their future endeavors,” said a release from Heather Waninger and Chanda McDonnell, Pathways Navigators for the regional office of education.

During the program, eighth-graders will cycle through more than 50 booths representing seven career cluster zones. Each business will provide a hands-on activity representative of the career choice.

To inquire about taking part, contact Waninger at hwaniger@roe47.org or 815-590-2760 or McDonnell at cmdonnell@roe47.org or 815-677-2457.

The state legislature established the Postsecondary and Work Readiness Act in 2016, establishing the Education Pathway Endorsement program. The regional office of education is working with schools in the region to develop college and career pathway endorsements.

As individual schools develop their Pathways career tracks, students can earn certification for their high school diploma that affirms they have completed the coursework and career exploration.

In spring 2022, Sauk Valley Community College served as host for the region’s inaugural Pathways event for aspiring educators. High school students were able to meet with professional educators, take part in career-building activities and learn about career options. Carmen Ayala, state superintendent of schools for the Illinois State Board of Education, attended and gave the keynote address.