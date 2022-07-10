Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties June 24-July 1

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ US Bank to James and Hannah Louise Daniel, 400 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $45,000.

⋅ Andrew P. and Lauren A. Beveroth to Roger K. and Susan K. Drey, 500 N. Cherry St., Morrison, $220,000.

⋅ Brandy E. Darby to Sergio M. Arredondo, 4206 and 4210 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $55,000.

⋅ Marilyn J. Deets to Joanne Carmody, 903B Florence Lane, Sterling, $140,000.

⋅ Dale and Terri Lippens to Marshall Doane, 313 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $90,000.

⋅ Ken Kophamer LLC to Michael A. and Shanna N. Workman, 529 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $90,000.

⋅ John J. Tomczak Estate, Jan E. Tomczak, Michelle Miller and Jennifer Tucker to Jan E. Tomczak, one parcel in Hopkins Township, $0.

⋅ Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. to Gerardo Ruiz, 1306 Second Ave., Sterling, $500.

⋅ EJT PO One LLC to Illinois Postal Holdings, 113 N. Main St., Tampico, $146,000.

⋅ Andrew Abbadusky and Amy McCombs to Brian K. and Ginger R. Fonger, 407 E. Fourth Ave., Lyndon, $38,500.

⋅ Steven W. Wisdom Trust to Gary A. Bright, 1001 East St., Erie, $20,000.

⋅ Kathy Slaton to Cainon B. Canas, 2806 Pine St., Rock Falls, $5,000.

⋅ Shirley M. Bollman Estate to Jason D. and Tammy J. Norman, 801 E. Humphrey Ave., Rock Falls, $142,000.

⋅ Thomas J. and Deborah F. Pierce to Craig and Trisha Woodley, 8487 Luther Road, Rock Falls, $110,000.

⋅ Eric W. and Lori R. Mettler to Corey and Tori Ryan, 808 Main St., Erie, $70,000.

⋅ Ryan Vazuiden to Lucas C. Hackbarth, 1219 12th Ave., Fulton, $116,000.

⋅ David A. Stedman to Randolph J. Potter, 634 E. Lincolnway, Morrison, $195,000.

⋅ Kristi McCune to Adim and Danela Dzeladini, 6364 Sandy Bottom Drive, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Steven W. Wisdom Trust to Gary A. Bright, 1318 Sixth Ave., Erie, $30,000.

⋅ Morrison Development Inc. to Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes, 619 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $0.

⋅ James A. Persico to Ryan Michael Goodin, 614 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $175,000.

⋅ Gary Schaefer to Dawid Skora, 21938 Quinn Road, Sterling, $35,000.

⋅ Michael G. Neilsen, also Nielsen, to Michelle Greggs, 29112 Summerdale Road, Rock Falls, $38,000.

⋅ Benny Garza to 309 Homes LLC., 903 E. 11th St., Rock Falls, $148,447.

⋅ Gregory D. and Lacey R. Inman to Edward T. Saucedo Sr., 226 11th St., Fulton, $136,000.

⋅ Kia Lecaj, also Hylkie, to Lssa Services LLC and SKR Acquisitions LLC, 1204 W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $460,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Elaine Lucas, one parcel on Ave J, Sterling, $1,000.

⋅ Industrial Development Commission and City of Rock Falls to Timothy H. Kendrick, one parcel on East 17th St., Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Joshua D. Buikema to Thomas S. Wickes, 18800 13th St., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Clifford Collins to Keith Slusser, one parcel on Hunter St., Sterling, $5,000.

⋅ Lssa Services to SKR acquisitions, 1204 W. state Route 30, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ A. Maxine Bennett Trust to Michael and Jenny Kay Heun Trust, five parcels on Sand Road, Erie, $1,068,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Giuseppina Bonelli Estate to Fidel Aranda and Adolfo Perez, 304 W. Miller Road, Sterling, $108,000.

⋅ Bruce D. O’Neal Estate to Brian Pennington, 2611 Yeoward St., Rock Falls, $100,000.

Deeds

⋅ Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Reginaldo and Juanita Rosas and United States to lakeview Loan Servicing, 1402 W. Third St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Charles Michael Maple and Vicki Olson to Marta S. Saville, 1203 E. 21st Place, Sterling, $10.

⋅ Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Gerri K. Johnson to Mortgage Center LLC, 707 W. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ Sheriff Of Whiteside County and Lori Williams to Rocket Mortgage, formerly Quicken Loans Inc., 2804 Pine St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ John L. Bennett Family Trust and Living Trust, Karen J. Hunt, trustee, to Jenny Kay and Michael Heun Trust, one parcel on Sand Road, Erie, $712,000.

⋅ Payton J. and Regan M. Shipp to Greg W. Schreiner Trust, two parcels in Hahnaman Township, $43,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Christina L. McCoy to Garrett Pfeiffer and Adriana Marquez, 207 N. Jones St., Amboy, $112,000.

⋅ Laura S. Valdez to Lisa May Winters, 916 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $74,000.

⋅ Debra J. Apple to Samantha Rae Rodriguez, 416 Barker Ave., $79,000.

⋅ Deborah and Ralph T. Fleischman to Adan E. Ramirez and Lionel L. Bardier, 1663 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $265,000.

⋅ Paul and Cheryl Wellman to Paula D. Lee-Rosario, block 5, lot 65, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

⋅ Garret W. and Lisbett R. Starke to Phillip P. Vasquez and Damaris Palacios, block 26, lot 220, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ James Woods to Deborah Jean and Walter Louis Reynolds Jr., block 10, lot 312, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,500.

⋅ Terrance and Shamar Barnes to Terry J. and Terrance Barnes, block 7, lot 42, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Brian L. Truhlar to Andrew T. and Angela Dobbins Flowers, block 1, lot 53, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,000.

⋅ Emmitt J. and Kelli Hicks to James W. and Sheila J. Hicks, one parcel in Harmon Township, $340,000.

⋅ Annette R. Ditzler to Rand E. and Dina S. Childers and Hannah M. Garland, 1217 Washington Ave., unit 2B, Dixon, $60,000.

⋅ Kevin and Traci D. Skibbe to Tammy M. and Jeffrey A. Bryant Sr., 1076 Rockyford Road, Amboy, $320,000.

⋅ Michael Willstead to Ryan R. Johnson, 304 W. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $168,50.

⋅ Thomas Earl and Laura Oester to Matthew Edward and Felicia Rene May, 336 Carter Road, Amboy, $150,000.

⋅ Kenneth L. and Donna M. Sharkey to Susan L. and Tanner J. Wilhelm, 690 Shadow Wood Drive, Dixon, $335,000.

⋅ Raymond E. and Patricia K. Baker to Alexandria K. Brady, 511 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $79,000.

⋅ R.I.P. LLC to Jacob and Deanna Williams, 437 River Bluff Drive, Dixon, $35,000.

⋅ Geil Matthew Nooney to Patience Van Zandt, 911 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $0.

⋅ Kaye D. Ohman to Amber and Andrew Dewey, 1327 Adelheid St., Dixon, $75,000.

⋅ James E. and Jessica H. Deets to Braden Arthur Eich, 230 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $105,000.

⋅ Thomas and Lisa Fitzsimmons and Mike and Lorna McNamara to Mary Reiland, 1404 W. First St., Dixon, $52,000.

⋅ Daniel and Leslie E. Mann to Rick A. and Tamara S. Mills, 1306 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $129,900.

⋅ Tanner and Susan Wilhelm to Amanda S. Breedlove, 503 Armeida St., Dixon, $112,500.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Yolanda Gutierrez-Harris to Hipolito Perez and Maria Lopez, 316 Central Place, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Annette H. Witzke, also Lingwai, and Walter W. Witzke Jr. to Annette H. Lingwai, block 26, lot 197, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Dolores Galino, also Bonilla, and Hilda Vargas to Lizbet Bonilla, block 7, lot 18, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Pam Auchincloss to Jennifer Stranski, block 1, lot 63, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Joseph A. Safranek to Otto A. and Priscilla June Safranek, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Richard R. and Doris J. Kennay Trust, Richard R. and Doris J. Kennay, trustyees, to Babson Farms Inc., two parcels in Ashton Township, $775,109.

⋅ Richard R. and Doris J. Kennay Trust, Richard R. and Doris J. Kennay, trustyees, to Allyn E. and Amy Eileen Buhrow, 2148 Cemetery Road, Ashton, $490,911.

⋅ Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel Trust, Delbert C. and Susan E. Kessel, trustees, to Darrin D. and Deanna E. Barlow Trust, Darrin D. and Deanna E. Barlow, trustees, one parcel in Marion Township, $10.

⋅ Trust No. 6555, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Jeffrey A. and Laura B. Pfeiffer, one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $0.

⋅ Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf Trust, Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf, trustees, to Joshua M. and Darcy Ann Lewis, one parcel in Nelson Township, $4,000.

⋅ Eleanor K. Kyker Trust, Lacinda Sue Bunger, trustee, to William J. and Debra M. Stegmaier, 1001 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $42,500.

⋅ Sharon Lee Smith Revocable Living Trust, Sharon Lee Smith, trustee, to Payton Jones, one parcel in Nachusa Township, $5,000.

⋅ Sylvia Leffelman Trust, Sylvia Leffelman, trustee, to John C. and Alice L. McGraw, 113 W. Main St., Sublette, $57,500.

⋅ Duane H. and Ann Marie Rubendall Trust No. 101 and 102, Anne Marie Rubendall, trustee, to Richard A. Petitt, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

⋅ Kevin J. Carr Trust No. 317, Kevin J. Carr, trustee, to Annette Ditzler, 1308 Prescot Ave., Dixon, $145,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Michele R. Vela and Martha J. Pumfrey to Emmitt James and Kelli Marie Hicks, two parcels in Harmon Township, $1,691,330.

⋅ Mark and Edward F. Rosenwinkel to Shannon L. Brown, 3405 Dredge Road, Paw Paw, $399,490.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Caitlin Trainor to G. Michael and Kathleen Shea, 6498 N. River Drive, Oregon, $283,000.

⋅ Arnold Diehl to Mallory E. Hopkins, 305 W. Aplington St., Polo, $105,000.

⋅ Charles and Felicia Ogundipe to Robert Allen Kuehl, 323 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $8,000.

⋅ Andrew and Kimberly Reiss to Martin and Diana Brizuela, 304 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ Krista E. and Jay Stewart Jr. to Eduardo Ramos, 1311 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $278,000.

⋅ Keith A. and Lorrie K. Hatfield to Jason Allen Evans, 1133 N. Seventh St., Unit 606, Rochelle, $107,000.

⋅ Omar A. Lopez to Larry R. and Virginia J. Maxwell, 409 N. Third St., Rochelle, $60,000.

⋅ Daniel Peruski to Clayton Stouffer, 905 N. Monongahela Drive, Dixon, $360,000.

⋅ Barbara A. Brooks to James F. and Joyce M. Callaway, 2556 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $125,000.

⋅ Erik I. Cruz-Santiago to Jason and Danielle Jecklin, 164 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $192,000.

⋅ Darrell E. and Carol L. Robbins to Jinny Mae and Jachariah Swedberg, 426 W. Flagg Road, Dixon, $205,000.

⋅ Gene A. and Teresa T. Elliott to Levi F. Henson, three parcels in Taylor Township, $252,500.

⋅ Bradley T. and Angela L. Risnak to Nathan D. and Amanda S. Boettner, 12803 W. Town Line Road, Forreston, $280,000.

⋅ Jeffery and Kimberly Bottomley to William M. and Kacee Eichholtz, 905 W. state Route 64, Oregon, $350,000.

⋅ Larry K. Wilson to Jeffrey Yount, 2116 N. Everett St., Mt. Morris, $135,780.

⋅ Larry K. Wilson to Jeffrey Yount, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $9,000.

⋅ Marilyn J. Geiken and Bradley L. and Steven J. Boyden to Salvatore and Susanna Tranchina, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $60,000.

⋅ Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Susan and Raymond Depauw, 401 Second St., Kings, $99,750.

⋅ Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 401 Second St., Kings, $0.

⋅ Sharon Uhing to Andrew and Sara Near, 17553 W. Barclay Road, Polo, $175,000.

⋅ Karan L. and Roger F. Jones to Josie Rhoades, 1961 N. Evergreen Road, Polo, $225,000.

⋅ Christopher Aden and Kimberly Peck to Michael K. Fitzgerald, 5646 N. Mt. Vernon Road, Polo, $315,000.

⋅ Sally J. Stevens to Timothy W. and Theresa S. Harvey, 10 S. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $36,000.

⋅ Mary Louis Wright to Cheryl R. Christians, 310 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $114,500.

⋅ Craig Rippentrop to Brayden A. Schlaf, 404 N. Mulford Road, Davis Junction, $60,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Adam and Danyel Larsen to Lafayette Property Management LLC, 1006 S. Third St., Oregon, $0.

⋅ Eileen L. Moore to John E. Bliss, 8023 W. Canada Road, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Willard J. and Darlene O. Stluka Revocable Living Trust, Willard J. and Darlene O. Stluka, trustees, to Gaven and Tracy Meiners, 299 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, $430,000.

⋅ Amy D. Cavazos Trust, Amy D. Cavazos, trustee, to Adam K. and Rebecca S. Hazzard, 1473 N. state Route 2, Oregon, $387,000.

⋅ Renee Lynn Lederer, trustee, to Roy F. Cardott Trust 1 and Regina T. Jones, 567 S. Main St., Ashton, $120,000.

⋅ Wisnosky Family Trust 819, David H. Wisnosky, trustee, to Howard L. and Diana D. Nelson, 407 Betty Place, Mt. Morris, $158,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ The late Rosemary Walker-Butler by executor and Estate of Rosemary Walker-Butler to Samantha L. Mujdzic, 415 W. Second St., Byron, $180,500.

⋅ The late Iolyn J. Beers by executor and Estate of Iolyn J. Beers to Joshua and Emily Bell, 112 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $201,000.

Deeds in trust

⋅ Lousetta M. bond to Joseph S. Vincer Trust, 539 W. Third St., Byron, $65,000.

⋅ The late George N. Fram by heirs to Larry E. and Mary J. Clucas Irrevocable Trust, Laura E. Hubbartt, trustee, 4806 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $269,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office