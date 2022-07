ROCK FALLS – A boil order is in effect for the 500 and 600 blocks of First and Third avenues until further notice, the Water Department said Friday.

Pizza Hut and Sterling Federal Bank are not included in the order, the department said in a news release.

A malfunction occurred when a valve was being replaced, and although the work is done and the water is on, samples can’t be tested until Monday, the release said.

Residents will be notified when the results are in.