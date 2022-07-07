Musical theater, Byronfest spotlight Sauk Valley entertainment schedule

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.
This week
Ongoing stage productions are “Annie” at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, which runs through Sunday and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “State Fair” at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton Iowa, which runs through July 17.
ByronFest will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday with activities centered on the Byron Museum of History. There will be live musical acts from the Constellation and Byron Lions Club stages. The quilt show, taste, beer garden and carnival midway will be open each day. There is a memorial car show, bags tournament and parade on Saturday and Friends with Disabilities and the bingo with the Mount Morris Moose on Sunday.
Bloomfest goes 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Hidden Timber Gardens in Chana.
Zowa Live presents Summertime Rolls professional wrestling, 2 p.m. Saturday at Moose Lodge, 2601 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. Tickets $15-$20, children 5 and younger free.
The Dixon Municipal Band Summer Sounds concert series will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Page Park bandshell. The program includes the marches “The Americans,” “The Phantom Regiment” and “The Gladiator.”
Anticipation Ministries performs 6 p.m. Sunday at the Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, outdoor stage. A free will offering will be taken. Anticipation Ministries is made up of Chris and Erica Himmel and their son Graham from Hannibal, Missouri.
Guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music will lead the Sterling Municipal Band for its Music Under the Stars concert 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. The opening act is at 6:15 p.m. and features Robbie La Blanc and the Real Live Show.
Upcoming
Music
ByronFest, July 8-10
Byron Lions Club Stage, Municipal Lot 1
Friday, July 8
Neil Dover, 5 p.m.
Rollin Whiskey, 7:30 p.m.
Back Country Roads, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
The Red Band, 4 p.m.
Wait, What?, 7:30 p.m.
Trippin Billies, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Rock City Blues Band, noon
Constellation Stage, Second and Washington streets
Friday, July 8
Flannel Daze, 5:30 p.m.
Monroe, 8 p.m.
Sunset Strip, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Couch Coins, noon
O.G.M.C, 3 p.m.
ByronFest Idol, 5:30 p.m.
Restless Road, 7 p.m.
Old Soul Radio, 9 p.m.
Chico and the Man, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Byron Dance Academy, noon
JB Project, 1:30 p.m.
Mike and Adam, 3:30 p.m.
Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon
Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8
Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15
Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22
Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29
Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5
New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12
Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19
Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26
The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2
Sterling Municipal Band
Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center.
All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Opening acts start at 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday night performances are (with opening acts):
July 13 featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music (Robbie La Blanc and the Real Live Show)
July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University (Chameleon)
July 27 “Kidz Koncert” (Spontaneous Combustion)
Aug. 3 “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet. (Lobotomite)
Saturday evening concerts:
July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.
Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets
Dale Park, Sterling
Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. July 14
To be announced, 5 p.m., July 28
Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m. Aug. 11
Lojo Russo, 5 p.m., Aug. 25
Dixon Municipal Band
Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming performances: July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.
Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.
Jammin on the Rock
RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls
Tara Norris, G.E.D. Band, Drew Cagle & The Reputation Band, and String-Alongs, 6 p.m., July 7
To be announced, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.
Food truck Fridays
RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Sting Rays, 7 p.m. July 8
Outpatience, 7 p.m. Aug. 12
Mt. Morris Jamboree, Campus Band Shell
SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8
Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15
Jonny Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22
The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29
The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5
Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12
Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19
Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26
Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series, Eclipse Square, Prophetstown
Down 24, 5 p.m., July 8
MT Pockets, 5 p.m., July 15
Fast Lane, 5 p.m., July 22
Jim Ryan, 5 p.m., July 29
3 On The Tree, 5 p.m., Aug. 26
To be announced, 5 p.m., Sept. 23
To be announced, 5 p.m., Oct. 28
Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.
Lowell Harp and Friends, 6:30 p.m., July 9
Ryan Hoffman, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 6
Mark Dvorak, 6:30 p.m., Aug. 20
Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic,
Signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.
American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.
Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.
The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.
Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.
Anticipation Ministries, 6 p.m. July 10
GloryWay Quartet, 6 p.m. July 17
Lincoln Learning Center, 611 E. Third St., Sterling
String Alongs, 1 p.m. July 10
Theater productions
Historic Dixon Theatre
Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.
Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience, Aug. 19
Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.
Forever Young, Oct. 7.
ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.
Paul Childers, Oct. 22.
Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.
Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.
Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.
The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.
Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.
Still Collins, Jan. 28.
Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.
Doug Allen Nash, March 11.
Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.
Head East, April 7.
Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023
The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023
Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023
Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023
Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon
Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap, 7:30 p.m. July 15, 16, 21, 22, 23; 3 p.m. July 17, 24
Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.
Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling
Theatre in the Park
Twelfth Night (or What You Will), 7 p.m., July 7-9
Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.
Annie, June 30-July 10
Legally Blonde, July 14-24
Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7
We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31
Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11
Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, July 2-17.
The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.
The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.
White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
A Tribute to George Strait, July 12
Gordy and Debbie’s Country Legends, July 13
Gordy and Debbie’s Hits of the Decades, July 14
Lionel Richie starring Gregory James, July 27-28
Garth and Tricia Tribute Show, Aug 9-11
Salute to the Music of Roy Orbison, Aug. 23
Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones, Aug. 24-25
Dave and Daphne Show, Sept. 7-8
Getting Better with Age, Sept. 13-15
The Rock n Roll Crooner Quenton Flagg, Sept. 21
Quentin Flagg’s Inspirational Gospel and Country, Sept. 22
I Gotta Be Me starring Denny Diamond, Oct. 5-6
Rod Stewart Tribute, Oct. 18
Mirror of Mathis, Oct. 19-20
Down to the Funny Bones, Nov. 2-3
Andrew and His Sisters: A WWII Musical Tribute, Nov. 9-10
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Nov. 29-Dec. 1
Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17
Polo Community Theater
Red vs. The Wolf, 7 p.m. July 15, 16, 17, Louise Quick Park, 101-123 N. Franklin Ave., Polo (Polo Town Hall, if raining)
Romeo and Juliet, Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo
Art exhibits
The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.
About Face, June 4-July 16. This exhibit focuses on the subjects of portraits–a sculpture, painting, photograph, or any other representation of a person, in which the human face is the main theme. This show features all forms of media in both 2D and 3D formats.
Woodland Arts Academy, 117 W. Second St., Rock Falls
Christmas in July: Sights and Sounds of the Sauk Valley, through Aug. 17
First Avenue Bridge exhibition, tba
Markets
Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.
Food truck Fridays, RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 8, Aug. 12
Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.
Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.
Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.
Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.
Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.
Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.
BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.
Museums, exhibits and attractions
Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.
Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.
Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.
Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.
Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.
Special interest
Riverfront Yoga, 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Fridays through July 29 at Dixon Riverfront.
Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.
Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club, Chana School Museum, 201 North River Road, Oregon. Schedule: Games begin at 1 p.m. July 10 Creston Regulators and Lemont Quarrymen.
Library programs
Sterling Public Library. Summer reading: Preschool on Monday, 10 a.m., K-2, Tuesday, 10 a.m., 3-5, Tuesday, 2 p.m., 6-8, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
PAWS to Read with Therapy dogs, 10 a.m. July 9
Hoo Haven, 10 a.m., July 23
Summer Reading closeout, July 30
Dixon Public Library. Summer reading: Monday family programs, Tuesday activity stations, Wednesday drop-in crafts, Thursday family storytimes, middle school and high school book clubs.
Rock Falls Public Library. Summer Reading. Program 2 10 a.m., July 12-28, Tuesday (ages 3-5), Wednesday (grades K-3), Thursday (ages 3-5). Registration required.
