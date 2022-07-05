Amboy woman charged with stealing cash from Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette

DIXON – An Amboy woman is free on her own recognizance after being charged with stealing what is thought to be about $50,000 in cash from the Woodhaven Association at Woodhaven Lakes, a private campground in Sublette.
Donna Unrath, 54, the association’s now former finance manager, is accused of stealing cash over the course of about 7 years, from April 2015 to November, by moving items around to make it look like some things were funded when they were not, Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.
In another echo of the Rita Crundwell case, the theft was discovered when Unrath went on vacation, and someone else took over her duties, Boonstra said.
A forensic audit is under way to determine the exact amount of the theft, he said.
Unrath was charged April with theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, which carries a possible 3 to 7 years in prison, plus restitution.
She has a pretrial hearing Aug. 25 in Lee County Court, and is represented by Dixon attorney Paul Whitcombe.