Northern Illinois University releases list of Sauk Valley graduates

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University released the names of students from the Sauk Valley who graduated in the spring commencement. It also released the dean’s list.

Commencement

Albany: Dylan Binion-Blumhoff, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Amboy: Matthew Greenfield, Master of Science in Data Analytics; Jordan Hochstatter, Bachelor of Science in Political Science – Public Law; Tory Willard, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering: Biomedical Engineering

Ashton: Samantha Smith, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies

Byron: Amber Hollister, Bachelor of Science in Communication – Organizational – Corporate; Abigail Lampe, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Family Social Services; Nicholas Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Child Development; Milena Zlaticanin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development

Chana: Meredith Gelander, Bachelor of Arts in History

Davis Junction: Clarissa Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amy Scarborough, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dixon: Sarah Fane, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Sarah Fane, Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability Services; Joseph Kelly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ahleah Lopez, Bachelor of General Studies in General Emphasis

Forreston: Kate Metzger, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL

Fulton: Michael Morrison, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; Matthew Outzen, Bachelor of Science in Economics

LaMoille: Leonardo Lopez Jr., Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Leaf River: Tays Morales, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Bethany Sulser, Bachelor of Arts in English

Lee: Kaitlyn Builta, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL; Jacob Sharp, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

Lindenwood: Stephanie Tepinski, Bachelor of Science in English

Morrison: Ally Noble, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mount Morris: Jared Pottorff, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kelsey Boyd, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Oregon: Megan Carr, Master of Science in Education, Special Education-Behavior Analysis; Hannah Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL; Karissa Faler, Bachelor of Arts in English; Addison Kitzmiller, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences – Pre-Physical Therapy; Hannah Wolber, Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Paw Paw: Jonathan Essex, Master of Science in Education, Physical Education – Exercise Physiology; Joshua Mateja, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science – Software Development

Polo: Lauren Rhodes, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis

Rochelle: Cora Benner, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Erika Cabral, Bachelor of Science, “Engineering Technology-Industrial Management and Technology;” Anahi Calderon, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Child Development; Anthony Chavez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development; Bryan Garcia Belmonte, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL; Komla Gati, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Cassandra Gellings, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Special Education; Myranda Gillette, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences; Fabian Hueramo, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development; Daniel Landa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Degree Completion; Elise Maliszewski, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Daniel McAnly, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Israel Nava, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Studio and Design – Design and Media Arts; Gwendolyn Papke, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness; Pablo Silva, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Emily Tatosian, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness; Samuel Volkert, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Rock Falls: Jordan Clevenger, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval; Emily Marcum, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval; Gracie Rabuck, Bachelor of Music in Music – Education; Alexandra Romo, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Jessica Wind, Master of Science in Education, Special Education – Learning Behavior Specialist

Sterling: Chloe Buyers, Bachelor of Science in Public Health-Health Promotion; Ian Casten, Bachelor of Arts in Communication – Media Studies; Ellyn Horn, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Degree Completion; Bryana Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication – Media Studies; Paul Marruffo, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism; Joshua Richter, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry-Biochemistry; Shelly Saathoff, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Cael Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Finance

Steward: Zephan Drew, Bachelor of Music in Music – Performance

Stillman Valley: Skylar Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management; Sydney Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management; Hannah Alita, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management

Sublette: Emma Lindenmeyer, Bachelor of Science in Education – Physical Education

Wyanet: Lindsey Hoffert, Bachelor of Science in Communicative Disorders

Spring dean’s list

Amboy: Tyler Stewart

Ashton: Austin Bogle, Samantha Smith, Emalie Vogeler, Jared Warner, Heather Winterland

Byron: Abigail Lampe, Nicholas Peterson, Grace Sherburne

Creston: Austin Childers

Davis Junction: Payton Barger, Clarissa Hernandez, Zachary Klonicki, Judy Kohler, Skot Lien

Dixon: Alyssa Bonnette, Jozi Dever, Lauren Fagan, Sarah Fane, Jessica Lopez, Shelby Love, Brian Podkulski, Dakota Shuck

Erie: Kylie Chenoweth

Forreston: Katie Krogman, Hannah Stevens

Fulton: McKenzie Kettler, Michael Morrison, Matthew Outzen

LaMoille: Leonardo Lopez Jr.

Leaf River: Konur Kivisto

Lee: Jilliann Headley

Lyndon: Zailey Greeno

Morrison: Anna Lindstrom, Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kate Vos

Mount Morris: Jared Pottorff

Oregon: Heather Braden, Karissa Faler, Rose Gleiter, Ashlyn Kitzmiller, Nancy Spei

Paw Paw: Anthony Castaldo, Joshua Mateja

Polo: Taylor Lirgameris; Noah Prerost, Lizzy Stamm

Rochelle: Carley Ackland, Morgan Baker, Ethan Burgholzer, Aaron Dennis, Jacob Eul, Judith Fulgencio, Marisol Garcia, Komla Gati, Myranda Gillette, Annette Gonzalez, Melanie Gonzalez, Caitlin Hensley, Cole Hensley, Najwa Morrar, Gwendolyn Papke, Ashley Ramos, Tina Ramos, Jonathan Saladino, Juanita Saldana, Emily Ward

Rock Falls: Megan Christensen, Bry Ganther, Taylor Hoefler, Megan Marcum, Gracie Rabuck, Madison Wescott, Dylan Williamson, Payton Yanes

Sterling: Ashley Gale, Madison Craft, Chan Dang, Andy Hernandez, Kamerin McGlown, Natalie Ramos, Breann Rosengren, Henry Steinhagen, Anne-Marie Wadsworth

Steward: Kelsey Kinne

Stillman Valley: Hannah Alita, Michael Burdick

Sublette: Emma Lindenmeyer

Walnut: Jessica Linley

Wyanet: Lindsey Hoffert