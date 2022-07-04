Northern Illinois University releases list of Sauk Valley graduates

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University released the names of students from the Sauk Valley who graduated in the spring commencement. It also released the dean’s list.
Commencement
Albany: Dylan Binion-Blumhoff, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Amboy: Matthew Greenfield, Master of Science in Data Analytics; Jordan Hochstatter, Bachelor of Science in Political Science – Public Law; Tory Willard, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering: Biomedical Engineering
Ashton: Samantha Smith, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies
Byron: Amber Hollister, Bachelor of Science in Communication – Organizational – Corporate; Abigail Lampe, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Family Social Services; Nicholas Peterson, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Child Development; Milena Zlaticanin, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development
Chana: Meredith Gelander, Bachelor of Arts in History
Davis Junction: Clarissa Hernandez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amy Scarborough, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dixon: Sarah Fane, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Sarah Fane, Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability Services; Joseph Kelly, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ahleah Lopez, Bachelor of General Studies in General Emphasis
Forreston: Kate Metzger, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL
Fulton: Michael Morrison, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences; Matthew Outzen, Bachelor of Science in Economics
LaMoille: Leonardo Lopez Jr., Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Leaf River: Tays Morales, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Bethany Sulser, Bachelor of Arts in English
Lee: Kaitlyn Builta, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL; Jacob Sharp, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Lindenwood: Stephanie Tepinski, Bachelor of Science in English
Morrison: Ally Noble, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Mount Morris: Jared Pottorff, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Kelsey Boyd, Master of Science in Education, Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Oregon: Megan Carr, Master of Science in Education, Special Education-Behavior Analysis; Hannah Donaldson, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL; Karissa Faler, Bachelor of Arts in English; Addison Kitzmiller, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences – Pre-Physical Therapy; Hannah Wolber, Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Paw Paw: Jonathan Essex, Master of Science in Education, Physical Education – Exercise Physiology; Joshua Mateja, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science – Software Development
Polo: Lauren Rhodes, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
Rochelle: Cora Benner, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Erika Cabral, Bachelor of Science, “Engineering Technology-Industrial Management and Technology;” Anahi Calderon, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences: Child Development; Anthony Chavez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development; Bryan Garcia Belmonte, Bachelor of Science in Education, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL; Komla Gati, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Cassandra Gellings, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education: Special Education; Myranda Gillette, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Sciences; Fabian Hueramo, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science – Software Development; Daniel Landa, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Degree Completion; Elise Maliszewski, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Daniel McAnly, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Israel Nava, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art Studio and Design – Design and Media Arts; Gwendolyn Papke, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness; Pablo Silva, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Emily Tatosian, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness; Samuel Volkert, Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Rock Falls: Jordan Clevenger, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval; Emily Marcum, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education with Preschool Special Education Approval; Gracie Rabuck, Bachelor of Music in Music – Education; Alexandra Romo, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Jessica Wind, Master of Science in Education, Special Education – Learning Behavior Specialist
Sterling: Chloe Buyers, Bachelor of Science in Public Health-Health Promotion; Ian Casten, Bachelor of Arts in Communication – Media Studies; Ellyn Horn, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Degree Completion; Bryana Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication – Media Studies; Paul Marruffo, Bachelor of Arts in Journalism; Joshua Richter, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry-Biochemistry; Shelly Saathoff, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Cael Sanders, Bachelor of Science in Finance
Steward: Zephan Drew, Bachelor of Music in Music – Performance
Stillman Valley: Skylar Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management; Sydney Alberts, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management; Hannah Alita, Bachelor of Science in Management – Human Resource Management
Sublette: Emma Lindenmeyer, Bachelor of Science in Education – Physical Education
Wyanet: Lindsey Hoffert, Bachelor of Science in Communicative Disorders
Spring dean’s list
Amboy: Tyler Stewart
Ashton: Austin Bogle, Samantha Smith, Emalie Vogeler, Jared Warner, Heather Winterland
Byron: Abigail Lampe, Nicholas Peterson, Grace Sherburne
Creston: Austin Childers
Davis Junction: Payton Barger, Clarissa Hernandez, Zachary Klonicki, Judy Kohler, Skot Lien
Dixon: Alyssa Bonnette, Jozi Dever, Lauren Fagan, Sarah Fane, Jessica Lopez, Shelby Love, Brian Podkulski, Dakota Shuck
Erie: Kylie Chenoweth
Forreston: Katie Krogman, Hannah Stevens
Fulton: McKenzie Kettler, Michael Morrison, Matthew Outzen
LaMoille: Leonardo Lopez Jr.
Leaf River: Konur Kivisto
Lee: Jilliann Headley
Lyndon: Zailey Greeno
Morrison: Anna Lindstrom, Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kate Vos
Mount Morris: Jared Pottorff
Oregon: Heather Braden, Karissa Faler, Rose Gleiter, Ashlyn Kitzmiller, Nancy Spei
Paw Paw: Anthony Castaldo, Joshua Mateja
Polo: Taylor Lirgameris; Noah Prerost, Lizzy Stamm
Rochelle: Carley Ackland, Morgan Baker, Ethan Burgholzer, Aaron Dennis, Jacob Eul, Judith Fulgencio, Marisol Garcia, Komla Gati, Myranda Gillette, Annette Gonzalez, Melanie Gonzalez, Caitlin Hensley, Cole Hensley, Najwa Morrar, Gwendolyn Papke, Ashley Ramos, Tina Ramos, Jonathan Saladino, Juanita Saldana, Emily Ward
Rock Falls: Megan Christensen, Bry Ganther, Taylor Hoefler, Megan Marcum, Gracie Rabuck, Madison Wescott, Dylan Williamson, Payton Yanes
Sterling: Ashley Gale, Madison Craft, Chan Dang, Andy Hernandez, Kamerin McGlown, Natalie Ramos, Breann Rosengren, Henry Steinhagen, Anne-Marie Wadsworth
Steward: Kelsey Kinne
Stillman Valley: Hannah Alita, Michael Burdick
Sublette: Emma Lindenmeyer
Walnut: Jessica Linley
Wyanet: Lindsey Hoffert