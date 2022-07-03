Dixon parade festooned with red, white, blue — and petunia pink

DIXON — Marchers and vehicles festooned in Dixon’s patriotic colors — red, white, blue, and, of course, all shades of pink — took part in the annual Petunia Festival parade on Sunday.

The parade stepped off at 1 p.m., led by the Dixon Municipal Band. City officials rode in a fire department ladder engine, Pinky Petunia and the royalty of the festival’s last two courts followed suit, while “Doctor Mike” Grady, the retiring Dixon High School principal, served as grand marshal, tossing candy to the curb where the youngest spectators waited.