July 03, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Dixon parade festooned with red, white, blue — and petunia pink

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
A pair of young girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by the celebrated flower of Dixon Sunday, July 3, 2022.

A pair of girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by petunias, the celebrated flower of Dixon, during the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

DIXON — Marchers and vehicles festooned in Dixon’s patriotic colors — red, white, blue, and, of course, all shades of pink — took part in the annual Petunia Festival parade on Sunday.

The parade stepped off at 1 p.m., led by the Dixon Municipal Band. City officials rode in a fire department ladder engine, Pinky Petunia and the royalty of the festival’s last two courts followed suit, while “Doctor Mike” Grady, the retiring Dixon High School principal, served as grand marshal, tossing candy to the curb where the youngest spectators waited.

Image 1 of 13
A pair of young girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by the celebrated flower of Dixon Sunday, July 3, 2022.

A pair of girls ride the Work On It landscape float surrounded by petunias, the celebrated flower of Dixon, during the Petunia Festival parade on Sunday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media