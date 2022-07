DIXON — A trio of bands — including local act Class Field Trip — rocked a big crowd Saturday night at the Petunia Festival along the riverfront. The other performers were tribute bands Secondhand Smoke and Too Fighters.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 18 Fronting local band Class Field Trip, Ary Stephens works the crowd Saturday as the band pumps out ’90s pop and punk hits at Dixon’s Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)