July 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Saturday’s Petunia Festival: A chance to do amazing things in Dixon

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Griffin White, 8, of New Mexico, casts a line during a kids fishing derby as part of Petunia Fest Saturday, July 2, 2022. The event took place between the bridges.

DIXON — Create. Run. Fish. Play. Smile.

The common thread to Saturday’s Petunia Festival schedule was all the activities. There were lots of things to see and do, with an emphasis on the latter.

Youth took part in a fishing derby. But there also was volleyball, disc golf, and, of course, the Reagan Run 5K. People exercised their creative side, admiring fine art at the Nuts About Art show or the sleek lines of vintage automobiles. As day turned to night, people gathered along the riverfront, either to take in live music performers or attend the carnival in front of Dixon High School.

Artist Kent Broadbent sits outside his tent Saturday, July 2, 2022, framed by some of the abstract art he has for sale at Nuts About Art in Dixon. The annual art in the park event brought in artists of many medium selling their works.

