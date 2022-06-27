Illinois American Water brings down old water tower

STERLING — Illinois American Water completed a $5.9 million upgrade to the city system when it demolished the elevated water tank on 29th Street.

The replacement tank had already been completed.

Work crews decommissioned the old tower, originally constructed in the 1990s.

The new tank, which stands nearby, can store 500,000 gallons, which is double the old tank’s capacity. The new structure also allows the system to run off water pressure, which lessens the affects when the tank must be drained for repair or inspection.