5 Things To Do in Sauk Valley: From porch to curb, it’s week for live music

From front porches, sidewalks and even municipal band shells, it’s a great week to sample a variety of live musical acts across the Sauk Valley. There’s room to dance or just sit and listen from your favorite lawn chair or comfy blanket.
1 You’re a wizard, Harry! Dixon Municipal Band opens its Summer Sounds concert series 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. The free concert includes selections from the film scores for “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Beauty and The Beast.” Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Food vendors will be on-site.
2 Curbing your enthusiasm. Rosbrook Studio will be hosting its ninth annual street fair from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 Block of South Peoria Ave., Dixon. The street fair will serve as a fundraiser to help Rosbrook Studio keep its doors open and continue creating music and art with the community. Donations will be accepted at the street fair’s entrance. More than 50 musicians will perform on the Rosbrook sound stage. There will be skateboard demonstrations.
3 Music on the doorstep. The Encore! PorchFest, a grassroots community music festival, starts 1 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Morris. This year, 18 musical acts are scheduled to perform at the top of each hour at venues across town. Bring your lawn chairs or sit in the grass and walk or ride your bike from act to act.
4 As the good book says … Dixon Children’s Theater presents its version of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. The musical is about the dairyman Tevye trying to marry off his daughters in a tight-knit Jewish community. Tickets are $10 to $15.
5 Sesquicentennial fun. Chana’s 150th anniversary celebration – including breakfast, water races, street dance, parade, scavenger hunt and the fifth annual Infinity Run – begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The Chana Education Center, 204 Main St., is serving as the hub for most of the activities.
• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.