The Dixon High School Class of 2022 bid farewell on Sunday. So did Principal Michael Grady, who is retiring.

Grady has been principal at Dixon High School since 2003. Before that, Grady was a dean of students and a math teacher.

The valedictorian was Mariam Sohail and the salutatorian Eleanor Zimmerman; each addressed the graduates. Senior class President Logan Moeller also spoke.